‘The Boys’ Spin-Off ‘Gen V’ Will Be Released In The Fall

(CTN News) – It’s almost school year time. It was announced today that the highly-anticipated The Boys spin-off series, Gen V, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in September, in accordance with the official Twitter account for the show.

Even though we have known for a while that the project would be releasing in the fall, now it has been confirmed that it will see the light of day just in time for back-to-school season.

Along with the big news, the post also included an unsettling image of Jaz Sinclair's Marie Moreau, holding a knife over something or someone unknown.

As we have discovered about the young Supe, from what we have seen so far, we understand that Moreau has the ability to shift her arteries and veins from inside her arms into tendrils that will grasp anything she can reach.

Does this woman intend to cut open an artery with the knife in her hand or is she expressing her aggression by striking the person with the knife? The good news is that we only have to wait for two months to hear back from the government.

As a spin-off of Prime Video’s critically acclaimed and uber-popular series, The Boys, Gen V will be a continuation of the series’ backstory which is based on the comic books written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

As part of the new television series, viewers will get a glimpse into the lives of a group of students attending Godolkin University, where young superheroes will learn how to hone their powers in order to become elite members of the community of heroes.

Aside from Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Derek Luh, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Shelley Conn, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and others who are playing new characters, fans can expect to see the likes of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, Colby Minifie’s Ashely Barrett, and Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train make guest appearances.

But what about the fourth season of The Boys?

It’s great news that the students of Godolkin University are getting their school materials together, but some of us are waiting for the premiere of Eric Kripke’s gory-filled Season 4 of The Boys to arrive on HBO this fall.

As of right now, there has been no release date revealed for when the titular group of Supe-haters and Vought International will collide after the filming wrapped back in April.

In the midst of the WGA strike, Kripke came out in support of the movement and promised that no premiere would happen until the studios “made a fair deal”.

As of right now, that “fair deal” seems to be far away from being reached, as the The Boys studio executives have made it clear that they would be willing to ruin the financial well-being of members of the WGA in order to begin negotiations.

You can watch the Gen V announcement and image below, and keep an eye on Collider for updates as they become available.

