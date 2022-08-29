With Putin’s War, The Production Of Fossil Fuels Has Increased Significantly in Major Economies

(CTN News) – Coal, oil, Fossil Fuels and natural gas production and consumption were sharply increased in major economies,

With many countries struggling to balance longstanding pledges to phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies with efforts to protect households from rising energy prices,

According to an analysis released today by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The OECD and IEA have reported that government support for fossil fuels has almost doubled to $697.2 billion in 2021 from $362.4 billion in 2020 as energy prices rise.

Furthermore, consumption subsidies are expected to increase even further in 2022 due to higher fuel prices and energy consumption.

According to OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has led to sharp rises in energy prices.

While fossil fuel subsidies encourage wasteful consumption, they don’t necessarily reach low-income households.