Connect with us

News

Thailand Parliament's Joint Meeting: Postpones Parliamentary PM Vote Scheduled For Aug 4th
Advertisement

News

Bank of England Forecasts £150 Billion Net Loss Over Next Decade in QE Unwinding

Entertainment News

Canadian Diplomats Denied Access To Rapper Kris Wu's Appeal Trial In Beijing Following Rape Conviction

News Asia News

Pakistan Ranks 99th In Global Hunger Index: A Distressing "Serious" Level Of Food Insecurity

Ukraine War News

Seeking Peace In Ukraine: The Role Of African And Chinese Initiatives Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Entertainment News

Kevin Spacey Acquitted on 9 Sex Related Charges in the UK

News Entertainment

Singer and Songwriter Sinead O'Connor Dead at 56

News World News

Hunter Biden Sweetheart Plea Deal Blows Up, Judge Refuses to Sign Off

News Southern Thailand

6-Year-old Girl Dies after Falling into a Waterfall in Phangnga

News

UK Government Criticized for Underestimating Threat of Russia's Wagner Mercenary Group in Africa

News

Bangkok's Orange Line Rail Project Receives Favorable Court Decision

News

Thailand Returns 400-500 Million Baht to China from Seized Illegal Chinese Businesses

News

Bank of England to Raise Bank Rate to 5.25% on August 3, with Two More Hikes Expected by Year-End

News

Fire Collapses New York Construction Crane's Arm, Scattering Pedestrians

News

IMF Urges Coordinated Efforts to Tackle Climate Change Risks for Developing Economies

News

Modi to Face No-Trust Vote in Parliament Over Manipur Violence

News

Urgent Appeals: Calls To Halt Imminent Executions In Singapore For Drug-Related Convictions

News

SPB Lifts Restrictions on US Dollar Imports for Exchange Companies

News

China And Russian And Delegation To Attend North Korea's Korean War 70th Armistice Anniversary

News

Unraveling The Enigma: A Pinnacle Hearing On UFOs And Government Secrets

News

Thailand Parliament’s Joint Meeting: Postpones Parliamentary PM Vote Scheduled For Aug 4th

Published

14 mins ago

on

(CTN NEWS) – On Friday, the 4th of August, the Thai Parliament president has summoned a joint meeting of the Houses of Representatives and the Senate.

The purpose of this gathering is to elect a new prime minister for Thailand, provided that the Constitutional Court dismisses a petition challenging a parliamentary vote.

This vote had initially blocked the renomination of Move Forward Party leader, Pita Limjaroenrat.

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the esteemed speaker of the House of Representatives and the current Parliament president, made an announcement on Thursday, the 27th of July.

He emphasized that if the Constitutional Court decides to hear and grant an injunction for the petition presented by the Ombudsman’s Office, the election of the prime minister would unavoidably face further postponement.

In the event of such a delay, the joint meeting of both Houses, scheduled for August 4th, would then meticulously deliberate a bill aimed at amending Article 272 of the Constitution.

This bill, thoughtfully submitted by the Move Forward Party, seeks to remove Article 272, which presently grants the Senate the power to participate in the selection of Thailand’s prime minister.

Since May 2019, the Senate has been endowed with this authority, which will be effective for five years, culminating in May 2024.

Thailand’s House and Senate Reject Pita as Prime Minister

This power, vested in the unelected senators, has been heavily criticized, as it led to Pita‘s inability to garner sufficient parliamentary support, amassing only 13 votes out of the 250-member Senate.

The Constitutional Court’s esteemed judges have scheduled a meeting on the 3rd of August to ponder over the acceptance of the petition brought forth by the Ombudsman’s Office.

Wan Noor, demonstrating wisdom in his approach, has decided against calling the next parliamentary meeting on the same day. He seeks to await the court’s decision before proceeding further.

Moreover, he faces a logistical challenge due to the six-day public holiday spanning from Friday to next Wednesday. As such, he must judiciously issue a meeting appointment for the parliamentarians on the first working day that follows, which happens to be a Thursday.

Notably, the House speaker, along with a group of Thai MPs and senators, is set to embark on a journey to Indonesia from the 5th to the 10th of August. Their purpose is to participate in a meeting of parliamentarians from the ASEAN region.

Addressing media speculations concerning former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s potential return to Thailand on the 10th of August, Wan Noor remains steadfast that this event will have no bearing on the process and schedule of Parliament’s selection of a new prime minister. pita

He unequivocally states that there is no connection between the two.

In the upcoming parliamentary meeting, it is expected that a prime ministerial candidate from the Pheu Thai Party will be nominated for the election.

After Pita’s unsuccessful attempt to secure majority support, Move Forward gracefully stepped aside, allowing Pheu Thai to take the lead in the coalition’s endeavor to form the next government.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Canadian Diplomats Denied Access To Rapper Kris Wu’s Appeal Trial In Beijing Following Rape Conviction

Pakistan Ranks 99th In Global Hunger Index: A Distressing “Serious” Level Of Food Insecurity

Seeking Peace In Ukraine: The Role Of African And Chinese Initiatives Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs