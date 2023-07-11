Police Find Dismembered Body of Missing German, 62 in Freezer

The police have discovered the body of the missing German businessman Hans Peter Mack, 62, in a rental residence in Pattaya at around 12:30 a.m.. Mr. Mack’s body was discovered in a huge freezer in the rental home.

Police officers targeted the home after examining leads they had been pursuing for the previous 24 hours.

The cops discovered CCTV footage of a freezer being transferred by what seemed to be foreign nationals in a black pickup truck.

According to forensic technicians, Mr. Mack’s body was sliced into several parts, placed in black garbage bags, and stored in a freezer at the rental room. Nobody was present at the time of the discovery, although neighbours indicated they had been there until yesterday morning, July 10th, 2023.

According to the Pattaya News, Mr. Rewat Rodchuen, 35, a neighbour of the rental villa in question, the home had been occupied by Mr. Mack’s German friend, so far only named as Olaf.

Over the weekend, he was questioned by authorities about Mr. Mack’s disappearance. Olaf was said to have lived in the house for roughly three months.

Mr. Olaf shared a home with a crippled German woman, and the two were close with another German, only identified as Petra, who Thai police believe is also a person of interest.

According to Rewat, Olaf and the crippled woman, whose name he did not know, departed the house early yesterday morning after being examined by Nongprue police the night before.

Olaf had nothing to say throughout the interview and would only tell police to talk with a lawyer. Thai police suspect Thai nationals may have been involved in Mr. Mack’s murder and dismemberment.

Officers from the police agency involved in the investigation are anticipated to reveal more information today, July 11th, including arrest warrants for the suspects in Mr. Mack’s murder.

Thai police suspect extortion was the motivation is business-related, but emphasised that it is too early to determine.

Meanwhile, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy police chief, said police officers have identified a woman who is suspected of pointing Mr. Mack out to his abductors. Adding that the police were putting up their case in order to get court warrants, and he expected to be arrested soon.

“The case involves money he said. The attacker appeared to be aware of Mr Mack’s financial holdings. Detectives must determine whether he knew Mr Mack personally,Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said.

He also stated that police officers would investigate the economic activity of others involved in the case.

The Police discovered Mack’s missing man’s silver Mercedes E350 coupe on Sunday morning at the CC Condominium parking lot on Khao Noi road in tambon Nong Prue.

According to Pol Gen Surachate, a chemical cleanser was employed inside the car in an attempt to remove evidence.

On Sunday night, two foreigners were summoned to Nong Prue police station in Bang Lamung district for questioning in connection with the matter. Their names and nationalities were not revealed. They were escorted by their solicitors.

Nong Prue police head Pol Col Tawee Kudthalaeng said the two refused to provide testimonies, stating their attorneys would represent them in any legal proceedings.

A woman suspected of being involved in Mr Mack’s disappearance had already been summoned for questioning. She also refused to comply, claiming that her lawyer would represent her.

Later that night, Pol Maj Gen Theerachai Chamnanmor, chief investigator of Provincial Police Department Region 2, led immigration and tourist police to house in a housing estate at Moo 10 in tambon Nong Prue, armed with a court warrant.

One of the suspects lived in the residence. The police found nothing strange in the house.

According to sources, authorities discovered suspicious money transactions totaling over 2 million baht that could be linked to the man’s abduction.

Mr Mack, 62, had been been missing since July 4. His Thai wife, Piriya Boonmark, said he drove away in his Mercedes Benz from their Swiss Paradise housing estate house in Pattaya to see a foreign property broker he had recently met.

On July 5, the family filed a missing person’s report with police and later offered a 3 million baht reward for information on Mr Mack’s location, as well as 100,000 baht for his automobile.