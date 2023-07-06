Police Officer Charged with Drink Driving, Causing 2 Deaths

A police officer has been charged with drunk driving and faces disciplinary action over a deadly collision in Ayutthaya that resulted in two deaths and two injuries.

According to Pol. Lt. Gen. Archayan Kraithong, the police spokesman, the responsible police official was Pol Sub-Lt Atthakorn, Deputy Inspector for Suppression and Prevention of the Wang Noi Police Station. He was driving a pickup truck while intoxicated and collided with motorcyclists, killing two people and injuring two more. On July 4, at 04:30 a.m., an accident occurred on the road near to Raphiphat Canal in Wang Noi district.

Following the event, detectives gathered evidence and CCTV footage, as well as measuring the alcohol level. Pol Sub-Lt Atthakorn was found to have a blood alcohol level of 130 milligrams, which was higher than the legal limit.

The investigation has been delegated to the commander of the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Provincial Police by the National Police Chief, Pol. Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

The police officer has been charged by investigators with driving under the influence of alcohol, causing the death of others and causing harm to others. The Wang Noi Police Station has also considering disciplinary measures against the criminal.

According to the police spokeswoman, the national police commander has emphasised the importance of conducting a comprehensive investigation based on evidence, even if the criminal is a police officer.

The police will handle this case impartially and independently. Victims can have faith in the police because they will receive justice in line with the legal process, without fear of favouritism.

