Police Expunge Over 9 Million Criminal Record Files

Thailand’s deputy national police commissioner, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, told a press briefing that more than 9.3 million persons have had their identities deleted from police criminal record files after being found not guilty or acquitted, fined or given light terms by the courts.

He said that there used to be approximately 13 million people recorded in police criminal record files, and that approximately 600,000 of the 9.3 million whose identities have been erased have already been notified.

The Royal Thai Police are working on a website that will allow the public to check whether their names are in or have been removed from police records. It is anticipated to be available by the end of this year.

Surachate explained that the reason their names are still published is because their cases are still pending.

According to Thammasat University’s law centre head, Assistant Professor Dr. Prinya Thaewanarumitkul, the removal of police criminal records will allow those individuals to apply for and accept positions in the private or public sectors.

There are currently three categories of criminal record files

The first is a list of suspects who are being investigated but have not yet been charged, or whose cases are still pending in court. This record is private and cannot be released to the public.

The second type of criminal record is for persons who have been convicted but are not regarded criminals and were sentenced to one month in jail, fined, given a suspended jail term, or found guilty of negligence. This type of record is also considered confidential and cannot be made public.

Except for recklessness offences, persons with a third criminal record were convicted and sentenced to more than one month in prison.

Criminal records in Thailand are typically considered confidential information and can only be accessed by authorized individuals or organizations, such as law enforcement agencies or relevant government departments.

If you have concerns about your own criminal record or need information about someone else’s criminal record in Thailand, I recommend contacting the Royal Thai Police or the Ministry of Justice in Thailand for accurate and up-to-date information. They should be able to provide you with the necessary guidance and assistance.

Criminal Records Search Thailand

You can find list of required documents for a non-Thai national applicant here.

Please follow instructions as follows:

1) Fill out application form, two (2) forms of taking fingerprint, and testimony memorandum at your local state Police Department in Switzerland with the official seal and signature of the official taking the fingerprints.

2) Get the two (2) forms of taking fingerprint legalized by Swiss Federal Chancellery

4) Get the two (2) forms of taking fingerprint legalized at the Legalization Section, Royal Thai Embassy, between Monday – Friday from 09:00 – 12:00 hours. (except national holidays) takes approximately 3-5 business days

Please submit the following document at Legalization Section, Royal Thai Embassy in Bern;

1. Aplication form for legalization or introduction letter

2. Original document

3. Copy of your passport or ID

4. Fee of CHF 20 per one original document

5. If you wish to receive the document back via post, please provide a return envelope with recipient’s name, address and postage stamps of total CHF 6.30 (Registered mail)

5) Send all required documents via post to the Police Clearance Service Center in Thailand

For further information, please kindly contact the Police Clearance Service Center via their official website at https://pcscenter.sbpolice.go.th/en