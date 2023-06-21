Officials Seize 27 Tonnes of Smuggled Garlic Worth Two Million Baht in Thailand

(CTN News) – Officials from the Internal Trade Department recently confiscated approximately 27 tonnes of garlic, valued at around two million baht, in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani province. The garlic had been illegally smuggled into Thailand from a neighboring country.

The operation was led by Wattanasak Sur-iam, the department’s director-general, who received information about a truck transporting garlic from Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri to a customer. Promptly, officials arrived at a wholesale market in Khlong Luang district on Tuesday.

Driver to Face Charges for Illegally Transporting Garlic without License

Upon inspecting the truck, the officials discovered the illicitly imported garlic. As the driver failed to provide the necessary documentation for transporting the garlic from Chon Buri to Bangkok, he was apprehended and taken into custody.

Wattanasak highlighted that the driver would be charged for moving the garlic without a license, violating the regulations of the Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services. If convicted, this offense carries a potential sentence of five years in prison and/or a maximum fine of 100,000 baht.

Furthermore, the director-general stated his intention to request the Customs Department to investigate whether the garlic importer had paid the appropriate import duties.

Wattanasak elaborated on the purpose of the mandate regulating the movement of garlic, which aims to safeguard domestic garlic farmers from unfair competition posed by cheaper imported garlic.

In addition to these measures, the Internal Trade Department has taken steps to stabilize the prices of garlic, shallots, and onions by purchasing approximately 10,000 tonnes of these products from local farmers this year.