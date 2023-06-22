Top Police Chief Indicted Over Online Gambling

A police major general from Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) has been arrested on allegations of running three online gambling websites in Thailand. His arrest comes after prosecutors have indicted Rama “Mek Rama” Rassameerama on charges of collusion in online gambling and money laundering

Deputy national police chief, Surachate Hakparn, stated Wednesday that the police major general was a classmate of his at the Royal Police Cadet Academy and owned the gambling websites RRD789, BLUE789, and SEXY789.

He stated that his old classmate has disputed the allegations.

The nine individuals were charged with unlawfully hosting online gambling and money laundering.

The arrests were made in response to a complaint filed by Chertkiat Saksi, 24, who claimed he was abducted from his flat in Bangkok’s Chok Chai district and taken to a coffee shop in Chon Buri province on January 12. Chon Buri was the location of the internet gambling sites.

Mr Chertkiat told police that seven people accused him of stealing money from gambling websites when revenue dropped. He was beaten and had to pay 100,000 baht to be released. He also informed authorities that the owner of the online gambling sites was Pol Maj Gen Eakkapop Intawiwat, 54, an NSB commander.

Prosecutors indict ‘Mek Rama’ for online gambling

Pol Gen Surachate revealed yesterday that all seven suspects had been apprehended, along with another police officer who gave them Mr Chertkiat’s address.

Pol Gen Surachate stated that detectives would look into the origins of the assets of the nine suspects, including the top police officer, which totaled roughly 200 million baht.

Yesterday, Rama “Mek Rama” Rassameerama, the husband of Thai actress Yardthip Rajpal, and nine others were charged with complicity in internet gambling and money laundering.

Mr Rama, 36, and his co-accused were apprehended on March 30 this year during searches in Bangkok and other provinces.

The ten defendants are accused of conspiring to run the gambling website www.six.com and persuade individuals to play baccarat online, according to the indictment.

According to the indictment, the money in the accused’s bank accounts, as well as other assets, came from encouraging others to bet online. The infractions began on February 24 of last year and have continued into this year.

According to Kosolwat Inthuchanyong, spokeswoman for the Attorney-General’s Office, the court accepted the indictment and will hold its first hearing on Thursday.

The men are all being held at Bangkok Remand Prison.

Online Gambling in Thailand

Online gambling rules and regulations differ by jurisdiction, and it’s crucial to remember that my expertise extends only until September 2021. Thailand’s gaming rules are fairly stringent.

The Gambling Act of 1935 makes all types of gambling, including online gambling, illegal in Thailand. This includes both domestic and international online gaming platforms. The government outlaws all forms of gambling, including casinos, sports betting, and poker.

The Thai government is strongly opposed to gambling and imposes harsh penalties on those caught participating in or assisting gambling operations. Gambling offences can result in penalties and jail. Access to online gambling websites is likewise actively blocked by authorities.

It is critical to follow your country’s regulations and avoid engaging in illicit gambling operations. If you’re interested in gambling, I recommend examining your jurisdiction’s specific gambling laws and regulations to ensure compliance with local restrictions.