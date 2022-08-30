Connect with us

Crime

Drug Runners Abandon 40,000 Meth Pills After Their Crashing Toyota Sedan
Drug Runners Abandon 40,000 Meth Pills After Their Crashing Toyota Sedan

Police have reported that drug runners crashed their Toyota Corolla S and fled, abandoning 40,000 methamphetamine tablets in southern Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat province late on Sunday night.

When rescue workers arrived to help the two men brandishing guns fled, a police spokesperson said.

The crash was reported near Suan Phak intersection in southern Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat at approximately 11.30pm. A white Toyota sedan had crashed into the ditch in the center of the lane.

When police arrived at the crash scene they found a white Toyota sedan in the ditch with its front-end badly damaged. The car was completely abandoned.

Inside the vehicle, police discovered 40,084 meth pills hidden in the right front door, along with 40 rounds of .357 ammunition and a handgun.

Rescuers of the Sayam Ruam Chai Foundation told police that when they arrived at the crash scene they approached the crashed Toyota sedan and two men got out, wielding handguns. In fear for their lives, they moved away as quickly as possible.

According to the rescue workers, they fled on foot, taking something with them.

The Bangkok Post reported, the car and meth pills were taken to the Ron Phibun police station in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Crashing Toyota Sedan

100kg of crystal meth and Toyota Pickup seized

In Pattani, police seized 100 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine on Friday and arrested a suspect who had evaded arrest four months earlier after participating in an even bigger drug run.

Officers seized 100kg of crystal meth from the suspect’s pickup truck. In addition, a Toyota pickup was seized after a second suspect abandoned it.

The apprehension was the result of a subsequent investigation launched after narcotics suppression officers recovered 279kg of crystal meth in Phatthalung on March 31.

During questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed that the crystal meth were destined for a recipient in Narathiwat. He also told NSB officers that he had taken part in the Phatthalung operation.

He said he was driving ahead of the vehicle carrying the 279kg of crystal meth that was seized. At the time, he managed to avoid capture.

His luck ran out this time. He said he chose the long weekend because he thought police would be busy directing traffic and might not have time to search vehicles.

