Connect with us

Crime News

Police Officer Shot While Trying to Arrest 6 Drug Traffickers
Advertisement

Crime News

Couple from China Busted Shipping 4.19kg of Heroin from Thailand

Crime News

Drunk Woman, 25, BITES Off and SWALLOWS Part of Tourist’s Ear in Pattaya, Thailand

Crime

Arkansas Police Video Sparks Investigation Into Case. We Know The Following:

Crime News

Police Smash Drug Trafficking Ring, 5 Gang Members Arrested

Crime News

Man Nabbed Trying to Smuggle 17 Wild Animals to India

Crime News

Police Allegedly Hunting for Red Bull Heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya

Crime News

Taxi Driver Gets 13 Years for Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

Crime News

Police Find 2 Foreigners Buried in Shallow Grave

Crime News

Court Indict 6 Suspects in the Death of TV Actress

Crime News

Thailand's Red Bull Heir Escapes 2017 Drug Charges

Crime News

Drug Syndicates Using Thailand's Postal Service for Distribution

Crime News

41-Year-Old Australian Man Arrested in Bangkok for Murder

Crime News

Hunter Moore, 'The Most Hated Man on the Internet,' Where Are You? The Revenge Porn King and Convicted Criminal

Crime

Buddhist Monk Arrested for Selling Guns Online

Crime News

Call Center #2 Boss Extradited from Albania to Thailand

Crime

Brittney Griner Discusses Her Chaotic Arrest and Medical Marijuana Prescription

Crime News

Police Arrest 4 Teachers for Sexually Abusing Minors

Crime News

Father Shoots and Kills Drug Addicted Son

Crime News

Police Charged in 6 Million Baht Bail Scam for Briton

Crime

Police Officer Shot While Trying to Arrest 6 Drug Traffickers

Avatar of CTN News

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Police Officer Shot While Trying to Arrest 6 Drug Traffickers

On Tuesday, six suspected drug traffickers shot and wounded a police officer while eluding arrest in northeastern Thailand.

A police spokesperson said that the six armed men fled from the Charm Boutique Resort hotel in northeastern Thailand’s Khon Kaen when police moved in to arrest them.

Three of the suspects were encountered by police in the lobby of the hotel, he said.

One of them, an individual named Anon Onsakhon, is alleged to have fired shots at the police before rushing out of the hotel and escaping the scene. The six suspected drug traffickers fled in two vehicles.

One of the escape vehicles was a white Toyota Fortuner. When a police car tried to block its passage, one of the armed men in the Toyota Fortuner fired a shot, hitting a police officer in the leg.

Police Officer Wounded in Deep South

The suspected drug traffickers abandoned the Toyota Fortuner about three kilometers from the hotel. A Grab delivery driver told police a man identified as Mr Anon stole his motorcycle at gunpoint and rode away.

According to the metropolitan police department Mr Anon is wanted on warrants for drug trafficking in Khon Kaen and in Kalasin. The Police organized crime unit believes all six suspects are still in the Khon Kaen area.

Police found about 150 rounds of ammunition in a hotel room that a woman from Chaiyaphum province had booked for Mr Anon’s group of six.

Meanwhile, a police officer was wounded when insurgents attacked the military base of a special operations unit in southern Thailand on Tuesday night.

Pol Lt Col Mad-usen Senheem, deputy chief of Cho Airong police, said the Special Operation Unit 31 was attacked about 7.10pm.

It was reported at the time that gunmen opened fire on the base and threw pipe bombs at the buildings. In response, they were met with return fire and fled the scene.

In the aftermath of the firefight, police officer L/Cpl Akapol Buachan was found wounded by bomb shrapnel in his abdomen. As a result, he was admitted to Cho Airong Hospital for treatment.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading