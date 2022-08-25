Police Officer Shot While Trying to Arrest 6 Drug Traffickers

On Tuesday, six suspected drug traffickers shot and wounded a police officer while eluding arrest in northeastern Thailand.

A police spokesperson said that the six armed men fled from the Charm Boutique Resort hotel in northeastern Thailand’s Khon Kaen when police moved in to arrest them.

Three of the suspects were encountered by police in the lobby of the hotel, he said.

One of them, an individual named Anon Onsakhon, is alleged to have fired shots at the police before rushing out of the hotel and escaping the scene. The six suspected drug traffickers fled in two vehicles.

One of the escape vehicles was a white Toyota Fortuner. When a police car tried to block its passage, one of the armed men in the Toyota Fortuner fired a shot, hitting a police officer in the leg.

Police Officer Wounded in Deep South

The suspected drug traffickers abandoned the Toyota Fortuner about three kilometers from the hotel. A Grab delivery driver told police a man identified as Mr Anon stole his motorcycle at gunpoint and rode away.

According to the metropolitan police department Mr Anon is wanted on warrants for drug trafficking in Khon Kaen and in Kalasin. The Police organized crime unit believes all six suspects are still in the Khon Kaen area.

Police found about 150 rounds of ammunition in a hotel room that a woman from Chaiyaphum province had booked for Mr Anon’s group of six.

Meanwhile, a police officer was wounded when insurgents attacked the military base of a special operations unit in southern Thailand on Tuesday night.

Pol Lt Col Mad-usen Senheem, deputy chief of Cho Airong police, said the Special Operation Unit 31 was attacked about 7.10pm.

It was reported at the time that gunmen opened fire on the base and threw pipe bombs at the buildings. In response, they were met with return fire and fled the scene.

In the aftermath of the firefight, police officer L/Cpl Akapol Buachan was found wounded by bomb shrapnel in his abdomen. As a result, he was admitted to Cho Airong Hospital for treatment.