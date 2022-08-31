Connect with us

Crime News

Victims Offer Reward for Whereabouts of US$55 Million Forex Scammer
Advertisement

Crime

Drug Runners Abandon 40,000 Meth Pills After Their Crashing Toyota Sedan

Crime News

Police Officer Shot While Trying to Arrest 6 Drug Traffickers

Crime News

Couple from China Busted Shipping 4.19kg of Heroin from Thailand

Crime News

Drunk Woman, 25, BITES Off and SWALLOWS Part of Tourist’s Ear in Pattaya, Thailand

Crime

Arkansas Police Video Sparks Investigation Into Case. We Know The Following:

Crime News

Police Smash Drug Trafficking Ring, 5 Gang Members Arrested

Crime News

Man Nabbed Trying to Smuggle 17 Wild Animals to India

Crime News

Police Allegedly Hunting for Red Bull Heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya

Crime News

Taxi Driver Gets 13 Years for Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

Crime News

Police Find 2 Foreigners Buried in Shallow Grave

Crime News

Court Indict 6 Suspects in the Death of TV Actress

Crime News

Thailand's Red Bull Heir Escapes 2017 Drug Charges

Crime News

Drug Syndicates Using Thailand's Postal Service for Distribution

Crime News

41-Year-Old Australian Man Arrested in Bangkok for Murder

Crime News

Hunter Moore, 'The Most Hated Man on the Internet,' Where Are You? The Revenge Porn King and Convicted Criminal

Crime

Buddhist Monk Arrested for Selling Guns Online

Crime News

Call Center #2 Boss Extradited from Albania to Thailand

Crime

Brittney Griner Discusses Her Chaotic Arrest and Medical Marijuana Prescription

Crime News

Police Arrest 4 Teachers for Sexually Abusing Minors

Crime

Victims Offer Reward for Whereabouts of US$55 Million Forex Scammer

Avatar of CTN News

Published

55 seconds ago

on

Victims Offer Reward for Whereabouts of US$55 Million Forex Scammer

The victims of a US$55 million dollar Forex scam in Thailand have joined together to offer a 5-million-baht reward for the whereabouts of two women, including a well-known Thai YouTube and Instagram influencer.

Both are facing charges of swindling people through a Forex trading scam.

Attorney Mr Paisal Ruengrit represents 30 people who claim to be victims of the Forex scam allegedly perpetrated by Ms Suchata Kongsupajak, better known as Nutty, 30 and Ms Nichapat Rattananukrom, 33.

On Tuesday, Mr Paisal accompanied the 30 victims to the complaint center of the Central Investigation Bureau and requested that charges be filed against them.

Approximately 6,000 people have fallen for the scam, resulting in more than two billion baht being lost. As a result of fraud allegations, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) has asked the Criminal Court to approve warrants for the arrest of the women.

They face charges for importing false information into a computer system and offering unrealistically high returns from investments, which they know they cannot fulfill.

A reward of 5 million baht was offered by the victims to anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts. It is believed that Ms Suchata fled to another country before the authorities revoked her passport.

Moreover, Ms Suchata’s image has been shared on social media showing changes in her appearance following cosmetic surgery.

YouTube Influencer Flees Thailand Over US$55 Million Forex Scam

Forex Trading Course Offered

According to the attorney, the YouTube influencer “Nutty” often flaunted her wealth on social media and her YouTube channels where she can be seen buying a house, land and luxury cars.

She told her YouTube and social media followers the money was from Forex trading through a broker called “IQ Option”. In addition, she allegedly offered a Forex trading course and a plan that guaranteed large profits.

Ms Suchata used social media and turned herself into a fake “Forex Guru” and went by the name Coach Nutty on YouTube and social media.

She allegedly deceived viewers claiming she was able to generate hundreds of thousands of dollars through just 16 minutes of Forex trading, and able to make US$100,000 in a single day.

She offered a course on trade Forex for beginners and trading in Forex.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish