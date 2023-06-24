1.2M Hondas Are Being Recalled Because Of Cable Faults

(CTN News) – You don’t see a recall of over one million vehicles very often, but that is what Honda is facing right now with the recall of over one million vehicles.

There is a possibility that the Honda Odyssey, Pilot, and Passport may have a defective coax cable that may cause the rearview camera to collapse while the vehicle is being used, among other things.

Honda does not mention that there is a potential fire risk associated with the vehicle, which is good news. However, it may be problematic to lose the camera while backing up.

Overall, there are 1,198,280 million Honda vehicles that are affected by the recall. There are some Honda Odysseys from 2018-2023 that are under fire, Passport models from 2019-2023 are also affected as well as Pilot models from 2019-2022.

According to the recall document, the specific problem is with the cable used to connect the Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST) system to the vehicle.

This cable was found to be “improperly designed and manufactured” and when it fails, it can cause the audio screen to flicker, according to Honda.

It is also possible that popping or crackling sounds may also occur, and the biggest problem is the possibility that the rearview camera might cut out while in use.

This is a widespread problem that affects Odyssey, Passport, and Pilot models. In the six-year period between May 2017 and June 2023, Honda has recorded a total of 273,870 warranty claims due to this problem.

It has been estimated that nearly half of the nearly 1.2 million vehicles included in the recall may have a faulty cable.

While it is possible that the rearview camera could be lost while in use, there have been no reports of any injuries that have been sustained as a result of its loss.

In this case, the fix is straightforward. In addition to replacing the bad cable, Honda will also provide a straightening cover in order to keep it lined up and connected to the display so that it stays in place.

A notification to dealers has already begun; a notification to owners directly should begin later in July.

In terms of a number of major recalls, Honda hasn’t had the best year so far when it comes to its cars.

Despite the fact that this new problem is by far the largest of the bunch, 330,000 additional Odysseys, Passports, and Pilots were recalled in March due to a potential problem with side-mirror glass that could fall out.

The Honda CR-V has been recalled in April for a problem with the rear subframe, while the Honda Odyssey, CR-V, Insight, and Accord sedans have been recalled in March due to seatbelt problems.

