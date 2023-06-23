Teaser Video For Nissan Nismo Z Shows Hot Model Drifting

(CTN News) – A lot of speculation and rumor have been swirling around Nissan’s Nismo Z for a while, and the company finally confirmed the news in spectacular fashion.

In addition to showcasing the exterior of the high-performance model, there is a decent glimpse of the interior of the vehicle in the 44-second teaser video, as well.

As of now, we are not able to provide a date for the debut. A spokesperson for the automaker says, “Stay tuned for full details later this summer.”.

In comparison to the standard Z, the Nismo features a more aggressive body design. There is a more noticeable splitter at the front of the car, as well as a red stripe that outlines the lower edge of the body.

The rear spoiler extends to the fenders with the addition of additional pieces.

Compared to the existing car, the new rear bumper has an angular look, and in the center, there is Nismo branding, giving the car a more recognizable look. Nissan Nismo emblem is also found on the gloss black wheels of the car.

A brief look under the hood is included in the video, but the layout appears to be the same as it is on the existing Z. However, we can’t rule out the chance that the engine could still be tweaked in such a way as to increase its power and torque beyond the current output of 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet.

There are heavily bolstered seats with Nissan Nismo branding on the headrests and a Recaro badge on the shoulder portion of the seat.

Nismo’s wordmark is also displayed as part of the digital instrument cluster graphics. As with the existing model, the redline of the tachometer remains at 7,000 rpm.

There appears to be an automatic transmission on this vehicle. There is no indication whether a manual will also be available.

Chris Forsberg, a three-time Formula Drift champion, drives the Nissan Nismo Z in this video and demonstrates how easy it is to slide the car.

Several spy shots (above) have already revealed the development of the Nismo Z in the United States. There are many similarities between the details on that car and those visible in this teaser.

In terms of pricing, the Nissan Z Proto Spec is currently the top of the range sports coupe, and it starts at $56,380. We would expect the new Nismo model to cost a bit more than this, based on previous Nismo models.

It is possible that the Nissan Nismo Z will be available in showrooms before the end of the year since it will premiere later this summer. In the event that this is not the case, we may be able to purchase the model in early 2024.

