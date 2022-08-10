Thailand’s Mother’s Day 2022: 5 Fun Things To Impress Her

(CTN News) – Spend quality time with the person who raised you on Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the 12th of August to commemorate Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s birthday. Then you’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for Mother’s Day celebrations in Thailand.

As a Mother’s Day gift, we’ve compiled a list of 5 of the best places to take a break and a lot of solitude, in celebration of this year’s Mother’s Day

Date: Aug 8th-14th Time : 12.00-18.00 Hrs. THB 1,100++ (THB 1,295 Net) 2 hours of Free Flow Coffee & Tea 2 Complimentary Mocktails Take her to a nice relaxing spa

Highlights include Special Chocolate Fondue, White Chocolate Crunch with Kalua Milk & Dusted with Golden Leaf, and Tortilla Wrap with Marinated Lemon Chicken.

Spend an afternoon with your mom munching on delicious and savory treats at Zest Bar & Terrace.

Take your mother to The Westin Grande Sukhumvit in Bangkok for Mother’s Day High Tea.

Moms deserve it! A luxurious spa treatment is a perfect way to celebrate mothers day in Thailand.

There will be a variety of 60-minute Jasmine Oil Aroma for Hand or Feet Essential and Foot Massages available at Le Spa for Mother’s Day.

On her very special day, she can relax deeply and enjoy an extraordinary sense of wellness.

Pullman Bangkok King Power has Le Spa on the 4th floor. Five minutes walk from Victory Monument BTS SkyTrain station.

Take her shopping Take your mom shopping for the sweetest gift you can give her. Moms rarely feel like they’ve had enough shopping. Allow your mother to choose the items she wants on this shopping excursion. Bangkok has many shopping malls. Multi-level retail centers offer everything from the latest fashion to high-end accessories. Take your mom to Icon Siam, CentralWorld, EmQuatier, and Siam Paragon shopping malls. Treat her to a meal out Enjoy a delicious dining experience with her. Classy restaurants abound in Bangkok. Additionally, some hotels are offering Mother’s Day dining deals ranging from Thai and Italian to international buffets and Cantonese. Colonnade Restaurant at The Sukhothai Bangkok is also a nice brunch spot. Mother’s Day brunch at this restaurant will include sushi, foie gras, fresh seafood, and Japanese delicacies. Go to one of Bangkok’s fine parks