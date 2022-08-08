Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Beta Release Date, And How To Get A Code

It is likely that Activision will reveal more information about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer during the Call of Duty League (CDL) 2022 Finals on August 7.

While Activision has not yet revealed the game’s official beta schedule, data mine and community rumors suggest the following windows of opportunity:

September 15 to 16: Beta for pre-orders on PS4 and PS5.

September 17 to 19: Beta opening for all users on PS4 and PS5.

September 22 to 23: Beta for pre-orders on all platforms.

September 24 to 26: Beta opening for users on all platforms

Players can access the beta testing of the new Call of Duty game in a few ways.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta access will be most reliable through the Call of Duty League’s (CDL) 2022 Finals on August 7, 2022.

Participants must register on the official page, and spectators will have access during the event. As a result of watching the game, they will be able to win a beta passcode.

Anyone attending their live finals in California will receive a beta key, so those hoping to watch the tournament live are in luck.

