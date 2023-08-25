Connect with us

Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (Aug 25th – 27th)
Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (Aug 18th – 20th)

Thailand After Dark: Exploring the Kingdoms Enchanting Nightlife

Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (Aug 11th – 13th)

Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (Aug 4th - 6th)

The Best Things To Do In Busan

Explore the Mysterious Depths: A Beginner's Guide to the Thrills of Caving

Modify Your Backyard with these Jaw-Dropping Pergola Ideas from Shrubhub

Desert Safari Dubai | Things to do | Best ATV Adventures

How to Remove Mold: The Ultimate Guide 2022

Thailand's Mother's Day 2022: 5 Fun Things To Impress Her

Makita Drill: Which Model to Buy Right Now?

Here are the Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend (February 11-13) in Vancouver

Chiang Rai ASEAN Flower Festival 2020 Opens Christmas Day

Top Things to Do in Thailand for Tourists After 14 Day Quarantine

The Healing Qualities of Hot Mineral Baths in Chiang Rai

16 Things to Do on Your First Visit to Chiang Rai

Boomerang a New Adventure Park in Chiang Rai

Thai Horse Farm - Horseback Riding in the Mountains of Northern Thailand

Chiang Saen Lake a Bird Haven if Your an Avid Bird Watcher

(CTN NEWS) – Get ready for an array of thrilling activities in Bangkok this weekend.

Whether you’re in the mood for mesmerizing live performances by renowned artists, a serene escape in a tranquil exhibit, discovering a new and vibrant jazz bar, or indulging in delectable pastries, a delightful experience awaits every individual.

Get ready to sing out loud at Lauv: The Between Albums Tour

Lauv, renowned for his chart-topping track ‘I Like Me Better,’ stands out as an artist frequently highlighted for both his distinctive musical style and boundless creativity.

He characterizes himself as a storyteller, with his narratives seamlessly transforming into timely and resonant songs.

This is evident through his accumulation of numerous platinum accolades, worldwide chart-topping success, and an unceasing flow of music that reaches us regardless of our location on the globe.

Brace yourself to melodiously sing along to Lauv’s tunes and have the opportunity to meet him during the Lauv The Between Albums Tour in Bangkok.

Fill your heart with joy and excitement at the Gemini Fourth My Turn Concert

Loudly express your excitement and immerse yourself in Thailand’s inaugural major concert featuring the dynamic duo, Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak and Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul, who are currently the most talked-about actors.

Prepare to be delighted by exclusive surprises, their enjoyable on-stage chemistry, and moments that will linger in your memory.

The concert will unfold in a breathtaking environment, enhanced by dazzling lights, captivating sounds, and immersive effects that will transport you to an entirely different realm.

Be assured, their performance will undoubtedly infuse your heart with elation and anticipation.

  • Entrance fee: 1,200–7,500 baht
  • Date: August 26–27
  • Time: 15:00
  • Venue: IMPACT Arena
  • Google map: IMPACT Arena

Start the day a little earlier at On Lok Yun

Transport yourself to a bygone era at On Lok Yun, a classic coffee shop that boasts a remarkable history of more than 90 years.

Immerse yourself in the allure and elegance of this vintage gem, where you can indulge in an array of authentic Thai dishes, beverages, and delectable desserts.

Regardless of whether you’re a youthful visitor or an international guest, On Lok Yun guarantees an experience tailored to your preferences, making sure there’s something delightful for everyone.

Connect with your inner self at The Robust Flower

“The Resilient Blooms” presents a captivating exhibition that transports you away from the conventional realm of norms and anticipations into an enchanting domain of vibrant hues and magnificence.

At its core lies a contemplative journey, pitting flower-headed individuals against the backdrop of reality, where norms and expectations prevail.

Despite their delicate petals, these flower-headed beings possess sturdy and robust physiques, sparking a juxtaposition of strength and fragility.

Challenging the conventional notion of flowers as feeble entities solely responsible for adorning the world, they pose a poignant question: “Given our inherent vulnerability, should surrender be our only choice?”

  • Entrance fee: Free
  • Date: Until September 10
  • Time: 10:00–20:00
  • Venue: RCB Galleria 4, River City Bangkok
  • Google map: River City Bangkok

Rest your body and soul, and walk aimlessly at Benchakitti Park

Within Benchakitti Park, you’ll discover an expansive water pond accompanied by pathways catering to a range of activities. In contrast, the SkyWalk at Benchakitti Park stands as an elevated promenade, boasting breathtaking panoramic vistas.

Stretching across 1.6 kilometers, this walkway presents a captivating avenue for serene immersion amidst Bangkok’s core. When evening descends, the walkway is adorned with illuminations, evoking a reminiscent ambiance akin to Seoul.

Embrace the chance to seize the extraordinary splendor of this unparalleled park; it’s an opportunity not to be missed.

Thailand Climbs Six Spots In Henley Passport Index, Reaching 64th Position

Free Breast Cancer And Cervical Cancer Screening Services In Thailand – 2023

Suspect Charged With Felony Bias Crime And Assault In Attack On Japanese Diplomat
