Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (Aug 25th – 27th)

Get ready to sing out loud at Lauv: The Between Albums Tour

Lauv, renowned for his chart-topping track ‘I Like Me Better,’ stands out as an artist frequently highlighted for both his distinctive musical style and boundless creativity.

He characterizes himself as a storyteller, with his narratives seamlessly transforming into timely and resonant songs.

This is evident through his accumulation of numerous platinum accolades, worldwide chart-topping success, and an unceasing flow of music that reaches us regardless of our location on the globe.

Brace yourself to melodiously sing along to Lauv’s tunes and have the opportunity to meet him during the Lauv The Between Albums Tour in Bangkok.

Entrance fee: 1,800–2,200 baht

Date: August 26

Time: 19:00

Venue: Ballroom Hall, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre

Google map: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

Fill your heart with joy and excitement at the Gemini Fourth My Turn Concert

Loudly express your excitement and immerse yourself in Thailand’s inaugural major concert featuring the dynamic duo, Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak and Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul, who are currently the most talked-about actors.

Prepare to be delighted by exclusive surprises, their enjoyable on-stage chemistry, and moments that will linger in your memory.

The concert will unfold in a breathtaking environment, enhanced by dazzling lights, captivating sounds, and immersive effects that will transport you to an entirely different realm.

Be assured, their performance will undoubtedly infuse your heart with elation and anticipation.

Entrance fee: 1,200–7,500 baht

Date: August 26–27

Time: 15:00

Venue: IMPACT Arena

Google map: IMPACT Arena

Start the day a little earlier at On Lok Yun

Transport yourself to a bygone era at On Lok Yun, a classic coffee shop that boasts a remarkable history of more than 90 years.

Immerse yourself in the allure and elegance of this vintage gem, where you can indulge in an array of authentic Thai dishes, beverages, and delectable desserts.

Regardless of whether you’re a youthful visitor or an international guest, On Lok Yun guarantees an experience tailored to your preferences, making sure there’s something delightful for everyone.

Time: 06:00–14:30

Google map: On Lok Yun

Connect with your inner self at The Robust Flower

“The Resilient Blooms” presents a captivating exhibition that transports you away from the conventional realm of norms and anticipations into an enchanting domain of vibrant hues and magnificence.

At its core lies a contemplative journey, pitting flower-headed individuals against the backdrop of reality, where norms and expectations prevail.

Despite their delicate petals, these flower-headed beings possess sturdy and robust physiques, sparking a juxtaposition of strength and fragility.

Challenging the conventional notion of flowers as feeble entities solely responsible for adorning the world, they pose a poignant question: “Given our inherent vulnerability, should surrender be our only choice?”

Entrance fee: Free

Date: Until September 10

Time: 10:00–20:00

Venue: RCB Galleria 4, River City Bangkok

Google map: River City Bangkok

Rest your body and soul, and walk aimlessly at Benchakitti Park

Within Benchakitti Park, you’ll discover an expansive water pond accompanied by pathways catering to a range of activities. In contrast, the SkyWalk at Benchakitti Park stands as an elevated promenade, boasting breathtaking panoramic vistas.

Stretching across 1.6 kilometers, this walkway presents a captivating avenue for serene immersion amidst Bangkok’s core. When evening descends, the walkway is adorned with illuminations, evoking a reminiscent ambiance akin to Seoul.

Embrace the chance to seize the extraordinary splendor of this unparalleled park; it’s an opportunity not to be missed.

Time: 05:00–21:00

Google map: Benchakitti Park

