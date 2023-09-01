(CTN NEWS) – Get ready for an array of thrilling activities in Bangkok this weekend.

Whether you’re in the mood for mesmerizing live performances by renowned artists, a serene escape in a tranquil exhibit, discovering a new and vibrant jazz bar, or indulging in delectable pastries, a delightful experience awaits every individual.

Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (Sep 1st – 3rd)

Discover the Best of Japan at “NIPPON HAKU BANGKOK 2023”

Yet another year, another exciting round! Thailand’s grandest Japanese festival, NIPPON HAKU BANGKOK 2023, has made its triumphant return! Under the banner of “NIPPON DAISUKI!”, this year’s festival promises to be grander and more spectacular than ever before.

From delectable cuisine to rich cultural experiences, and from travel insights to educational offerings, along with a dose of media and entertainment, NIPPON HAKU BANGKOK 2023 has something to captivate everyone’s interests.

So, if you hold a deep affection for all things Japanese, seize the opportunity to immerse yourself in the very best of Japan at this extraordinary event.

Entrance fee: Free

Date: September 1–3

Time: 11:00–20:00

Venue: 5th Floor, Royal Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon

Google map: Siam Paragon

Experience the magic unleashed at “The Magicians: Thailand’s Greatest Magic – Live in Bangkok 2023!”

Immerse yourself in the year’s most captivating show, “The Magicians: Thailand’s Greatest Magic – Live in Bangkok 2023!”

Witness a fusion of talent, including Patrick Kun, the Thai magician who competed on America’s Got Talent season 16, the spellbinding Asian duo Charles & Tada, the awe-inspiring Sagar Choksi from India, and the acclaimed VK.Vich.

Get ready for mind-bending illusions and incredible performances that are beyond reality, promising a night of magic and wonder you’ll never forget.

Entrance fee: 1,000–1,500

Date: September 2–3

Time: 1st Round 14:00 / 2nd Round 19:00

Venue: Auditorium, Alliance Française Bangkok

Google map: Alliance Française Bangkok

Escape the hectic world and find the meaning of happiness in another paradigm at the “Bliss” exhibition

Twinz, a pair of modern artists hailing from Bhutan, delve into the essence of happiness and its profound capacity to reshape our existence through their exquisite artwork.

Drawing inspiration from the Buddhist concept of “maha sukha,” denoting the pinnacle of everlasting happiness, their creations are a sensory delight.

With vibrant hues, striking patterns, intricate symbols, and spiritual imagery, each art piece prompts a reevaluation of the very notion of happiness.

Whether you seek a deeper insight into your own life’s journey or simply a moment of tranquility, the “Bliss” exhibition is an artistic endeavor that will linger in your thoughts long after you’ve departed.

Entrance fee: Free

Date: Until September 3

Time: 10:00–20:00

Venue: 2nd Floor, RCB Photographers’ Gallery 1, River City Bangkok

Google map: River City Bangkok

Enjoy a night of Muay Thai at Rajadamnern Stadium

Experience the splendor of Muay Thai in the newly refurbished Rajadamnern Stadium, an iconic venue now modernized for an unforgettable spectacle.

With its state-of-the-art ring, captivating lighting, and the beats of DJs entertaining during intermissions, Rajadamnern Stadium provides the ideal setting to immerse yourself in this time-honored Thai martial art.

Entrance fee: 1,600–3,550

Date and time are varied. Please check the official site.

Google map: Rajadamnern Muay Thai Stadium

