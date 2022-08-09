Connect with us

Google Outage For Thousands Of Users – Downdetector

Arsi Mughal

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Google Outage For Thousands Of Users - Downdetector

(CTN News) – Google, the search engine owned by Alphabet Inc, went down for thousands of users on Monday, according to an outage tracking website called Downdetector.com.

Over 40,000 people worldwide reported issues with the world’s largest search engine, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages by collating reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors.

The United Kingdom, Australia, and Singapore have also reported problems with Google, which is owned by Alphabet.

Tweets with screenshots of error messages from Google briefly trended on Twitter.

Google did not immediately respond to CTN’s request for comment.

