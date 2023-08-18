Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (Aug 18th – 20th)

(CTN NEWS) – Get ready for an array of thrilling activities in Bangkok this weekend.

Whether you’re in the mood for mesmerizing live performances by renowned artists, a serene escape in a tranquil exhibit, discovering a new and vibrant jazz bar, or indulging in delectable pastries, a delightful experience awaits every individual.

Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (Aug 11th – 13th)

Are you prepared to bid farewell to the serene summer days? The Comedy Club Bangkok has made its return, located upstairs at the revamped Royal Oak.

Featured on the laughter lineup is Shuhei Murakami, flying in from Tokyo, guaranteeing amusement and levity in every performance. And presiding over the evening’s festivities? None other than the exceptional Justin St-Denis.

Hailing originally from Canada but now a cherished figure in Bangkok, his witty and incisive humor is bound to have you in stitches throughout the entire night.

Accompanied by an assortment of experienced comedians and fresh talents, this promises to be an evening brimming with mirth and gaiety. Prepare to indulge in a fantastic night of comedy this upcoming weekend in the heart of Bangkok.

When: Friday, 18 August 2023 from 20:00 – 22:00

How much: 300 THB in advance and 400 THB at the door

Where: 595, Above The Royal Oak, 10 Soi Sukhumvit 33/1, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

From August 18th to 27th, Gigi, renowned for her culinary delights, is teaming up with Baladin to orchestrate a lively beer celebration. Each evening, between 5:00 PM and 10:00 PM, savor the refreshing nuances of craft beer while delighting in exquisite tapas.

As the sun gracefully dips beneath the Bangkok skyline, immerse yourself in a selection of fine brews and groove to the rhythmic tunes spun by our DJ sets.

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays are poised to become even more vibrant. Unwind, embrace the present moment, and raise your glasses to joyous times. Are you prepared for this beer extravaganza? Here’s to a wonderful experience! Cheers!

When: Friday, 18 August 2023 from 17:00 – 22:00

How much: Free entry

Where: 28 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Craving an enchanting night of musical euphoria? Navigate your way to “Freaking Out the Neighbourhood.”

Returning with flair is esteemed Bangkok fashion photographer, Sergio del Amo, bringing with him a remarkable collection of albums hailing from acclaimed labels such as Warp, Rephlex, Transmat, and Mowax.

Surrender to the soothing cadences of Ambient, Electronica, and House genres while relishing the charm of their reasonably priced yet exquisite cocktails.

Additionally, peruse their captivating music merchandise section, thoughtfully curated by HAVE YOU HEARD? Records.

When: Friday, 18 August 2023 from 20:00 – 23:59

How much: Free entry

Where: Freaking Out The Neighborhood, 49 Napha Sap Alley, Lane 1, Khwaeng Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Craving the flavors of Italy? At eat.co, they’re trading their massive 3.75-kilo vegan burger for a delectable Mediterranean experience.

Circle your calendar for Saturday, August 19th! Between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM, set forth on a five-course, plant-based gastronomic journey to Italy, brimming with exhilarating tastes and, naturally, the distinctive eat.co twist.

As you indulge, immerse yourself in the captivating melodies of Italy’s chart-toppers, all while sipping on organic Italian wine.

Remember, reservations are a must, and spots are limited. Just send them a direct message, and get ready for an evening of Italian delight, all without leaving the ground.

When: Saturday, 19 August 2023 from 18:00 – 21:00

Where: eat.co, 2nd floor, corner, 700 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Family Weekend Roast

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until 30 September 2023 from 12:00 – 14:30

How much: From 5,200 THB per set (suitable for 4 – 5 people)

Where: Penthouse Bar + Grill, 34th – 36th Floor, Park Hyatt Bangkok, 88 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Imagine this scene: you and your loved ones gathered around a table adorned with a lavish spread of delectable cuisine, sharing laughter and lively conversations throughout the afternoon.

Penthouse Bar + Grill turns this vision into reality with their enticing new Family Weekend Lunch Roast. Crafted by the culinary genius Chef Benn, this roast revives the comforting essence of traditional weekend family feasts.

From tantalizing grilled delicacies and sumptuous accompaniments to luxurious desserts, each recipe pays homage to locally-sourced, premium ingredients. And don’t worry about the little ones – there are delightful treats designed to tantalize their tiny taste buds.

To enhance your experience, choose from two drink packages to complement your meal. Opt for an alcohol-free flow, perfect for those seeking relaxation, or go for a non-alcoholic selection featuring detoxifying smoothies, teas, and local coffee for a healthier touch.

The Family Weekend Lunch Roast at Penthouse Bar + Grill is a celebration of togetherness and flavors, where cherished memories are made.

