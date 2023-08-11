(CTN NEWS) – Get ready for an array of thrilling activities in Bangkok this weekend.

Whether you’re in the mood for mesmerizing live performances by renowned artists, a serene escape in a tranquil exhibit, discovering a new and vibrant jazz bar, or indulging in delectable pastries, a delightful experience awaits every individual.

Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (Aug 11th – 13th)

Get ready, emo and pop-punk fans! This Friday, August 11th, mark your calendars for mEMories at The Rock Pub. It’s your golden ticket to a night filled with nostalgic high-decibel excitement.

Six dynamic bands will transport you back to the 2000s, tugging at your emotions with iconic covers of beloved hits. From Fall Out Boy to My Chemical Romance and Blink 182, the playlist has it all. Don’t miss out!

When: Friday, 11 August 2023 from 19:00

How much: 400 THB (include 1 free drink)

Where: The Rock Pub – Bangkok’s House Of Rock, Hollywood Street 93/26 Phaya Thai Rd, Thanon Phetchaburi, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400, Thailand

Roll those sleeves and prepare to amplify your Friday night revelries with an exhilarating guest shift at Bangkok’s Vertigo and Moon Bar.

Mark your calendars for August 11th when a spectacular skyline soiree unfolds, starring none other than the acclaimed Malaysian mixologist, Koh Yung Shen.

Hailing from his renowned Backdoor Bodega, ranked among Asia’s top 100 bars, Shen, once a copywriter, now a cocktail virtuoso, brings his legendary libations, infused with hip-hop rhythms and lively street vibes.

Brace yourself for an evening of heightened senses as you bask in the breathtaking cityscape from the 61st floor. This isn’t just a night out—it’s a 360-degree sensory extravaganza that eagerly awaits your presence.

When: Friday, 11 August 2023 from 18:00 – 22:00

How much: Free Entry

Where: Vertigo & Moon Bar, Banyan Tree Bangkok, 21/100 S Sathon Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Attention all wordsmiths and language enthusiasts, your Friday night agenda is now locked in. Make your way to the Bangkok Poetry Slam, commencing at 7:00 PM at the vibrant Live Lounge BKK. Brace yourself for a whirlwind of emotions and awe-inspiring presentations.

Here’s your shot at competing for a rewarding 1,000 THB cash prize – just bring along 300 THB and an eagerness to plunge into the world of spoken expression headfirst.

Not a poet yourself and steering clear of the competition? No problem! All are warmly welcomed. Let this upcoming Friday transform into an evening of rhythm, rhymes, and captivating showcases.

When: Friday, 11 August 2023 from 19:00 – 22:30

How much: 300 THB (For Poets and Spectators)

Where: Live Lounge BKK, 10/47 Trendy building, Soi Sukhumvit 13, North Klongton sub-district, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Make this upcoming Saturday a special occasion to shower your mother with affection at Gigi’s. Treat her to a delectable Gigi Lunch or Dinner, and to make it even sweeter, enjoy a complimentary Flower Pizza on the house.

With each delicious bite, you’ll evoke the love and care she’s always provided you. Don’t forget to mark this date and join us at Gigi’s Eatery and Cafe to express your gratitude with these flower-topped pizzas.

When: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 08:00 – 23:00

How much: Free entry

Where: Gigi – Eatery & Café, 28 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Attention all moms who adore the flavors of Havana – the Mamacita Mother’s Day Celebration is eagerly awaiting your presence.

This vibrant fiesta is exclusively tailored to you, showcasing delightful Strawberry Daiquiris and Amor de Jazmin cocktails, each priced at 200 THB!

As if that weren’t enough, get ready to groove with captivating Latin dance performances that’ll have your dancing shoes tapping, accompanied by the electrifying beats of DJ Vadim and the soulful melodies of a passionate Latin live band.

This event goes beyond the ordinary Mother’s Day celebration – it’s an opportunity for all mothers to embrace their inner salsa spirit and dance the night away in true style.

When: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 18:00

How much: 400 THB (include 1 free drink)

Where: Havana Social, 41, 3 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Experience an entirely novel kind of weekend joy at The Deck Bkk’s ‘Bark & Booze’ event. An open invitation awaits all pet owners and animal enthusiasts to cast aside the stresses of the workweek.

Your Saturday, spanning from 11:00 to 15:00, promises a delightful brunch platter held in one hand, accompanied by a rejuvenating Tito’s vodka cocktail in the other.

This exceptional gathering is proudly sponsored by Tito, the acclaimed ‘vodka for pet people’. And why not encourage your furry companions to mingle too? After all, who can resist the allure of new friendships?

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the special pet menu will be directed towards supporting local animal shelters.

When: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 11:00 – 15:00

How much: Free entry

Where: The Deck Bangkok, 15 Sukhumvit 20 Alley, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Quince and Siri House are ready to pamper moms this Mother’s Day weekend. Whether your crew leans towards a delightful brunch or an elegant dinner, indulge in lavish festivities to truly spoil your mother.

With any two heart-marked dishes on the menu coming at no cost for mothers, a delectable treat is just moments away. The day also holds the allure of exclusive prizes, generously provided by Divana Spa, adding an extra layer of splendor to the celebration.

Conclude this unforgettable day by capturing a Polaroid family portrait, a keepsake to treasure during times of separation.

Allow Quince and Siri House to serve up more than a mere meal this weekend – let it be a sincere commemoration of the love that binds your family together.

When: Saturday – Sunday, 12 – 13 August 2023 from 22:30

How much: Free Entry

Where: Quince, 14/2 Soi Somkid Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

So there you have it! Enjoy a wonderful weekend!

