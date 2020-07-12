Vast Majority of Thai Oppose Opening Thailand to Foreigners

A nationwide survey in Thailand has raveled that a vast majority of Thai people are still opposed to opening the country to foreigners. Reasoning that the global Covid-19 coronavirus situation is still very serious. The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The survey was conducted on July 6-8 with 1,251 Thai people aged 18 and over. They ranged in various levels of education and occupations throughout Thailand.

A proposed “medical and wellness” program would open Thailand to foreigners who test negative for Covid-19. The program is to allow foreigner to receive medical treatment. They would be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine before being allowed to return to their home countries.

A majority – 55.32% – disagreed with the program. Of them, 41.41% strongly disagreed with it. Saying those admitted could be carriers and cause a second wave of the pandemic. Also Thailand has already has many Covid-19 infections imported by Thai returnees from abroad.

Another 13.91% said they disagreed because the situation does not yet warrant the entry of foreigners. Even if they have health certificates showing no Covid-19.

Covid-19 Imported by Foreigners

On the pro other side, 23.10% agreed, saying this would enhance the reputation of Thai medical facilities. It would also spur the economy; and 21.58% moderately agreed, reasoning that measures taken by Thailand had proved effective against the Covid-19 spread.

A second proposed program would allow those foreigners admitted for medical treatment. They could travel around Thailand after undergoing a 14-day quarantine. Asked about this second program, 37.89% were totally against it. They wanted Covid-19 to be 100% eradicated first because they had no confidence in the 14-day quarantine; 14.55% disagreed with it, but less strongly; for fear of a second wave of the pandemic since Covid-19 was mostly imported by foreigners.

On the other side, 24.14% strongly supported the program, saying it would help rehabilitate tourism and stimulate the economy, while another 23.26% somewhat agreed with it for showing confidence in Thai medical services. The rest, 0.16%, had no comment or were not interested.

Support for bubble program

Asked about the travel bubble program that would allow foreigners from countries free of Covid-19 to visit the country, a majority – 54.36% – supported it. Of that number, 25.90% strongly agreed, saying it would help spur the economy and revitalize the airline industry, while another 28.46% were in moderate agreement for the same reason.

On the other side, 29.65% strongly opposed the programme, and a further 14.95% were in moderate disagreement for fear of a second wave of the pandemic.

The rest, 10.4%, had no comment or were not interested, according to the Bangkok Post.

Asked whether they were confident the government would be able to contain the spread of Covid-19 if foreigners were allowed into the country under these programs, 59.63% were not confident while 39.33% were. The remaining 1.04% had no comment or were not interested.