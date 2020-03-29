US Lawmakers Want to Hold China Accountable for COVID-19

As China attempts to shift blame for the coronavirus pandemic to the United States, US Sen. Josh Hawley is working to ensure that China’s communist government is held responsible for unleashing COVID-19.

Hawley introduced a resolution on Tuesday demanding that China literally pay for its actions, The Blaze reports.

The resolution calls for an “international investigation into the handling by the Government of the People’s Republic of China of COVID–19” and details in damning fashion the actions that China took to cover up COVID-19 that triggered the current pandemic.

Hawley’s resolution ultimately demands that China compensate the world “for the harm caused by its decision to hide the emergence and spread of COVID–19 during the initial weeks of the outbreak.”