Transgender Person Busted for Streaming Sexual Acts on Line App

Thailand’s Crime Suppression police have arrested a transgender person for allegedly live-streaming sexual acts with her boyfriend to paying subscribers via a Line App group. Karnklao Klomkan, 30, aka Nong Phrai, was detained by police on Friday.

The suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court for putting pornography into a computer system via Line App for commercial purposes. Distribution of pornography, producing pornography, and related charges.

Nong Phrai’s arrest followed a complaint that a website was encouraging people to join a Line App group that featured transgender sexual shows. People were directed to pay a subscription to view the shows via a Line App group. The shows featured live transgender sexual acts by the couple at various locations, police said.

Investigators identified one of the people in the shows as Karnklao Klomkan, 30, aka Nong Phrai. Nong Phrai was also wanted on an arrest warrant issued in Bangkok for similar offences.

Line App offences

During questioning, Nong Phrai allegedly admitted to the Line App offences. The man in the videos was a boyfriend, the suspect said.

Nong Phrai said they started live-streaming their sexual acts in a Line group last year. The group admission rate was 700 baht per person and many people had joined the Line group.

Police also said Nong Phrai would be handed over to Wang Thong Lang police for legal action.

Meanwhile, Cybercrime police arrested a young couple on Monday night at a hotel in Bangkok for online streaming their graphic activity to video viewers online. The 19-year-old woman, identified only as Kainao, and her 20-year-old boyfriend shared their exploits online through the OnlyFans website.

The couple admitted to producing pornographic content, according to cyber police. They also described their behaviour as “very inappropriate”.

Police said they would not take legal action against the owner of the adult website. Furthermore, the site only allowed creators to share content. Cybercrime police said the arrests were made after several anonymous complaints.