Cybercrime Police Arrest Couple for Streaming Lovemaking Online

Cybercrime police arrested a young couple on Monday night at a hotel in Bangkok for online streaming their graphic activity to video viewers online. The 19-year-old woman, identified only as Kainao, and her 20-year-old boyfriend shared their exploits online through the OnlyFans website.

The couple admitted to producing pornographic content, according to cyber police, who described their behaviour as “very inappropriate”.

Police said they would not take legal action against the owner of the adult website, which only allowed creators to share content. Cybercrime police said the arrests were made after several anonymous complaints.

The couple said they started their illegal business in June and have made at least 500,000 baht since then. As Video creators they kept 80% of subscriber payments to the OnlyFans website.

Both suspects admitted to charges of producing adult content for sale but denied the charges of making pornographic content available to the public on a computer system. They said it was a user-pay system s.imilar to Netflix.

Online streaming fines and prison

The first charge was made under the Criminal Code and carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison and/or a fine of 60,000 baht. The second count was placed under the Cybercrime Act and carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of 100,000 baht.

Pol Lt Gen Kornchai Klaiklueng, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau said the couple argued that their content was posted on the site and only for paying subscribers like Netflix and paying viewers can only access their adult content, not the general public.

Police will request that the criminal court detain the two suspects for an additional 12 days for further investigation. According to police the couple invited viewers to share their content on social media. Telling viewers to share the videos on YouTube and Twitter.

The cyber police warned other individuals who produced and distributed such graphic content they would also be arrested and prosecuted by the Cybercrime Investigation Office.

The police also said they were aware of negative criticism on social media against cybercrime police for the young couple’s arrest. People who post harsh insults against the police will also face criminal prosecution.

According to Pol Lt Gen Kornchai, cybercrime police would not take legal action against the OnlyFans adult website.