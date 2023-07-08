Users With YouTube Premium Can Now Lock Their Screens

(CTN News) – The YouTube app continues to introduce new features to engage its users on a regular basis like all other social media apps.

Since the beginning of this year, we have been receiving information and news regarding some new Youtube features that are slated to be released in the near future.

It has recently come to our attention that the platform is currently testing a new feature that enables users to lock their screens to prevent accidentally tapping a button by mistake and disrupting the video.

It was revealed on the YouTube Experiments page that the company was conducting an experiment.

Users of Youtube Premium will soon be able to access a new feature

Users will be able to disable touch input with the help of a new feature called “Lock Screen”. In this way, users will be able to watch a video in full-screen mode without having to worry about pausing, skipping, or selecting a video that is suggested unintentionally when watching a video in full-screen mode.

If you are a Youtuber who has been granted access to the test, all you have to do is click the gear icon in the upper left corner of the screen to enable the feature.

On the other hand, there is one key point that you should take note of, and that is the fact that it is only available to select Premium subscribers on both Android and iOS.

The good thing to know is that YouTube is giving users a time frame of until July 30 in order to give them a chance to try out their new feature.

Checking if they have received an invite by going to the YouTube home page is a simple way for them to find out.

As a matter of fact, I would like to tell you that this newly introduced YouTube experiment is like a Netflix feature that was launched back in 2020.

Netflix’s mobile app also features a screen lock feature, which allows subscribers to disable buttons like play and pause from appearing on the screen by simply tapping the lock icon at the bottom of the screen.

By doing this, you will be able to prevent the playback from being stopped or subtitles from being turned on by mistake.

No, this is not what you are looking for. A few other tests are also being conducted by the streaming giant at the moment.

The software also includes a method to limit the usage of ad blockers by warning users that the video player will be blocked after watching three videos unless the ad blocker is disabled by the user.

According to reports, the platform may also consider an online gaming offering, which will allow users to play games via a website or an app linked to the YouTube platform, along with a number of other features.

