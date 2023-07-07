Microsoft Launches a Free AI Training Program With a Professional Certificate

(CTN News) – With the growing demand for AI skills in the workforce, companies such as Microsoft and LinkedIn are taking steps to deal with this.

Microsoft is launching the AI Skills Initiative via LinkedIn Learning in order to provide people with the knowledge and tools needed to harness the power of artificial intelligence.

It is clear that artificial intelligence has the potential to improve life and work, but Microsoft emphasizes that people need to learn how to use it properly and ethically.

A free AI training course offered by Microsoft

As part of Microsoft’s AI Skills Initiative, LinkedIn has developed new, free coursework.

This course provides an introduction to artificial intelligence and the issues surrounding responsible AI. A number of other languages will be added in the coming months to complement the English version.

As a result of completing this course, you will receive a professional certificate in generative AI, which you can display on your LinkedIn profile.

Learn offers a free AI skills challenge as well as a trainer toolkit containing AI content for educators. Microsoft technology is used in the challenge to teach essential AI skills.

Until 2025, Microsoft promises to make the coursework available for free.

What’s In It?

Here is an overview of the Microsoft and LinkedIn course titled, “Career Essentials in Generative AI.”

Approximately four hours are devoted to five instructional videos in the course.

There are several training videos included in the package:

Artificial intelligence: an introduction

What is the process of generative artificial intelligence?

The Evolution of Thoughtful Online Search with Generative AI

Microsoft Bing Chat: Streamlining Your Work

Generative Artificial Intelligence and Ethics

In order to earn the professional certificate, you must first complete all the videos. Upon completion of the entire training, you will be able to access the exam.

In the event that you pass the exam, you will be able to access your certificate immediately. Afterwards, you can add it to your LinkedIn profile and share it with your network.

Urgent Need For AI Skills

Microsoft’s AI Skills Initiative addresses an urgent need for skills identified by companies.

Among the top three priorities for company training programs, according to the World Economic Forum, are AI skills.

According to research, 70% of people would like artificial intelligence to handle more of their workload, while 49% are concerned that it may replace their current employment.

It is the intent of the new AI Skills Initiative to assist workers in gaining the necessary knowledge and experience to utilize AI technologies.

Looking Ahead

A number of millions of people worldwide have benefited from Microsoft’s Skills for Jobs program, which helps them find new careers in in-demand professions such as cybersecurity.

Bringing further innovation and partnerships to the forefront is the next step of the AI Skills Initiative.

