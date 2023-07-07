Connect with us

Tech

Microsoft Launches a Free AI Training Program With a Professional Certificate
Advertisement

Tech

Threads App By Meta: Bridging The Gap Between Instagram And Twitter Features

Tech

A New Tool Exploits a Microsoft Teams Bug To Send Malware To Users

Tech

In The Near Future, WhatsApp Will Let You Send High-Quality Videos

Tech

Download Spotify Songs: 3 Methods To Enjoy Music Anytime, Anywhere

Tech

Nvidia RTX 4060 Faces Early Discounting And Lukewarm Reception As RTX 3060 Gains Popularity

Tech

7 Benefits of Converting Articles into Audio

Tech

6 Tips for Marketing Success With Twitter ADs In 2023

Tech

Top Strategies for Implementing DevOps in Software Development Organizations

Tech

The Latest Trends and Innovations in PCB Board Technology

Tech

The Power of Innovation: Tracking the S&P 500's High-flyers

Tech

How to Sort Out Storage Issue in Android Phone

Tech

What You Should Know About Your Phone Overheating

Tech Lifestyles

These 7 Phone Habits Can Change Your Life Into Better

Tech

Users Abused The ChatGPT Web Browsing Feature, So OpenAI Disabled It

Tech

All Amazing Features of AI Video Editor

Tech

Google Pixel 8 Series: Larger Battery, Wi-Fi 7, And More Expected Features

Tech

Cash App Fees Calculator: Reallyneedcash.com Version

Tech

Selecting the Best Solar Power Station Criteria and Top Recommendations

Tech

Digital Agency E-PR Online Unveils AI Bot to Revolutionize Media Outlet Selection for Clients

Tech

Microsoft Launches a Free AI Training Program With a Professional Certificate

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Microsoft Launches a Free AI Training Program With a Professional Certificate

(CTN News) – With the growing demand for AI skills in the workforce, companies such as Microsoft and LinkedIn are taking steps to deal with this.

Microsoft is launching the AI Skills Initiative via LinkedIn Learning in order to provide people with the knowledge and tools needed to harness the power of artificial intelligence.

It is clear that artificial intelligence has the potential to improve life and work, but Microsoft emphasizes that people need to learn how to use it properly and ethically.

A free AI training course offered by Microsoft

As part of Microsoft’s AI Skills Initiative, LinkedIn has developed new, free coursework.

This course provides an introduction to artificial intelligence and the issues surrounding responsible AI. A number of other languages will be added in the coming months to complement the English version.

As a result of completing this course, you will receive a professional certificate in generative AI, which you can display on your LinkedIn profile.

Learn offers a free AI skills challenge as well as a trainer toolkit containing AI content for educators. Microsoft technology is used in the challenge to teach essential AI skills.

Until 2025, Microsoft promises to make the coursework available for free.

What’s In It?

Here is an overview of the Microsoft and LinkedIn course titled, “Career Essentials in Generative AI.”

Approximately four hours are devoted to five instructional videos in the course.

There are several training videos included in the package:

  • Artificial intelligence: an introduction

  • What is the process of generative artificial intelligence?

  • The Evolution of Thoughtful Online Search with Generative AI

  • Microsoft Bing Chat: Streamlining Your Work

  • Generative Artificial Intelligence and Ethics

In order to earn the professional certificate, you must first complete all the videos. Upon completion of the entire training, you will be able to access the exam.

In the event that you pass the exam, you will be able to access your certificate immediately. Afterwards, you can add it to your LinkedIn profile and share it with your network.

Urgent Need For AI Skills

Microsoft’s AI Skills Initiative addresses an urgent need for skills identified by companies.

Among the top three priorities for company training programs, according to the World Economic Forum, are AI skills.

According to research, 70% of people would like artificial intelligence to handle more of their workload, while 49% are concerned that it may replace their current employment.

It is the intent of the new AI Skills Initiative to assist workers in gaining the necessary knowledge and experience to utilize AI technologies.

Looking Ahead

A number of millions of people worldwide have benefited from Microsoft’s Skills for Jobs program, which helps them find new careers in in-demand professions such as cybersecurity.

Bringing further innovation and partnerships to the forefront is the next step of the AI Skills Initiative.

SEE ALSO:

A New Tool Exploits a Microsoft Teams Bug To Send Malware To Users

In The Near Future, WhatsApp Will Let You Send High-Quality Videos

Download Spotify Songs: 3 Methods To Enjoy Music Anytime, Anywhere
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs