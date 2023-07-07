Saudi Popularity Of Snapchat Is Based On Its Extension Of Social Fabric: Executive

(CTN News) – There was an executive from Snapchat who told Al Arabiya English that the popularity of Snapchat in the country is an “extension of the social fabric” of the nation.

It is a social media app that allows users to share messages, photos, and videos that disappear after being viewed, so there is no opportunity for users to like or comment on these posts.

According to Europe, Middle East, and Africa President Ronan Harris, this app is one of the most popular in the Kingdom, with more than 22 million users active each month.

The percentage of people using the app at least once a month is 68 percent, which is the equivalent of over 68 percent of the population of the Kingdom.

Harris believes that part of the platform’s popularity can be explained by the fact that it appeals to the Saudi culture, which places a high value on Snapchat privacy and family values, according to him.

In Harris’ words, he does not want to feel as though there is someone looking over your shoulder or even the threat of being watched over by somebody or that there is even a threat that you will be watched,” he suggested.

“You want a place where your most intimate and important conversations are held with the people you care about most”, he said.

In response to Harris’ question as to why the app has become so popular in Saudi Arabia, he stated: “I think it’s cultural, and I think community and family have always been very fundamental values for culture in Saudi Arabia, and Snapchat is a place where people come and go, and where they can build and enhance their relationships the most important ones in their lives.”

In other words, it is an extension of the social fabric of society, as well as a place where people come to spend time exploring the relationships that exist between them.”

The large proportion of Saudis who are using Snapchat includes adults, as well as young people – Harris stated that around 60 percent of the app’s users are over the age of 25.

For the privacy-minded company, one of the biggest challenges is third party apps that allow people to bypass some of the security features, such as notifying users if someone has taken a screenshot or saved their messages, for example.

From a policy perspective, it’s not something that we allow, so every time we come across or find it, we block and tackle it. It’s a constant game of cat and mouse,” Harris clarified, “from a policy perspective, it’s not something we allow.”.

Taking advantage of their growing popularity in the region, Snapchat plans to open a creator’s studio in Riyadh by the end of this year, where they will offer training in content creation and monetization.

