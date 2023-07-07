Google Photos Update Brings New Video Effects To Pixel And One Users

(CTN News) – One of the leading cloud storage services just got better. Google Photos now has more features if you own a Pixel or subscribe to Google One.

It has become increasingly easier to sort, navigate, print, and even edit your Google Photos and videos thanks to the service’s expansion over time, providing users with many useful tools and making it easier to do all of that and more.

As part of the latest addition to the service, you will be able to access new video effects that will assist you in adding a bit more flair to your movies in the future.

9to5Google brought this news to your attention in a tweet that was posted via the official Google Photos Twitter account, which picked up the announcement from the official Google Photos website.

As a result of this update, 12 new video effects have been added to the video editor in order to give users a variety of ways to spruce up their video productions.

Please find below a tweet that illustrates some of the effects in action which I have included. The effects that you can choose from are quite diverse and there are quite a few to choose from.

When you’re trying to decide which effect to apply to your photographs, Google Photos makes it quite simple by providing you with a preview of the effect when you are in the gallery view of your photos.

It will be necessary for users to select a video, then choose the Edit option, then select the Effects option when they are ready to check out the video effects.

If you own a Pixel or are subscribed to Google Photos One, you should be able to see new video effects in place. These effects include Dust Mix, Paper Tear, B&W film, Lomo, Light leak, etc.

It was just last month that Google released new and powerful editing tools for users of its Photos app who use the web as well, creating parity between the mobile app and the web version.

You can try the new video effects by downloading the app on your smartphone and making sure you have a valid Google Photos One account, or you can launch the app on any Pixel smartphone that is compatible with the app as well.

