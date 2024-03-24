Updated WhatsApp Status! You Can Now Share Videos Up To 1 Minute Long

(CTN News) – The WhatsApp app has recently been upgraded to allow users to share one-minute videos as status updates as part of an effort to enhance the user experience as well as cater to longstanding requests from users.

As a result of this move, the messaging app has been enhanced in several ways to improve what it can do, in addition to several recent improvements.

There has been a steady trajectory of improvement for WhatsApp, evident from the introduction of features such as WhatsApp channels and significant changes to the user interface, as well.

There has been no shortage of requests from users urging the platform to extend the previous 30-second limit on video uploads in response to persistent demands from those users urging the platform to expand this limit.

WhatsApp has announced a new feature designed to enable users to upload short videos to their status update, mirroring the functionality present on platforms like Instagram, where users can upload videos up to a minute long. There has been a big leap forward in the enrichment of the multimedia experience within the application with the advent of this new development.

Reports from WABetainfo indicate that WhatsApp is currently in the testing phase of this feature, which will automatically split videos exceeding the one minute mark into 60 seconds segments based on the time remaining in the video.

This means that users no longer need to manually crop or shorten their videos before uploading them as status updates, as it would be unnecessary to do so.

The step-by-step process

Users are able to utilize this feature in a straightforward manner once they have understood how to use it. It is as simple as opening the WhatsApp application on their Android or iOS devices, navigating to the Status section, selecting the ‘My Status’ icon, and uploading the desired video, ensuring that it adheres to the one minute limit set by WhatsApp.

Upon confirmation, the video can be seamlessly uploaded for the contact to view as soon as it has been confirmed.

