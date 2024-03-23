Threads Add Live Scores For Sports Games Starting With The NBA

Connect with us

(CTN News) – It has been announced that Threads, an app similar to Twitter from Instagram, will now feature live scores for sports games.

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, announced on Friday that the platform has begun testing live scores for NBA games and will add support for other leagues soon.

Threads is launching the feature as it continues to compete with X, which has been offering live scores for sports games for a number of years. By offering this new feature, Threads aims to attract users who would generally visit X to discuss live games and stay informed about the latest developments.

It is not just live scores that will offer – users can also tap a team’s logo to access the conversation about that team and interact with their followers.

Users will be able to join conversations about their favorite teams more easily with the new feature, according to Threads. NBA has grown into one of the most active sports communities on the app, according to the company.

Basketball has become one of the most popular topics on the social network. As stated by the company, the purpose of the new feature is to make a place for sports discourse.

If you are within one day of the start of a game, you are able to find the start time by searching for it on Threads. The current score can be viewed while the game is in progress by searching for it during play.

To view the final score of a game after it has ended, you can search for it after it has ended.

Live scores are the latest addition to Threads’ effort to rival X. As of this week, Threads has officially launched its “trending now” feature to all users in the United States.

By adding trending topics, Threads is bringing itself closer to X, allowing users to find relevant conversations taking place on the network at any given time.

