Connect with us

Tech

Telegram's Services In Spain Are Suspended By The High Court
Advertisement

Tech

US Sues Apple Over Smartphone Market Monopoly

Tech

Elevate Your Email Game with Google Workspace Signature Manager

Tech

Threads Add Live Scores For Sports Games Starting With The NBA

Tech

Statement From Apple Against US 'Blockbuster' Lawsuit

Tech

Biden Gives Intel Nearly $20 Billion To Boost US Chip Production

Tech

Judge Dismisses DirecTV's Antitrust Lawsuit Against Nexstar

Tech

Reddit's $34 Per Share IPO Marks a New Era In Company History

Tech

Nvidia launches AI-powered 6G playground

Tech

Apple CEO Tim Cook Visits Shanghai, Putting Pressure On Sales In China

Tech

Samsung Elec Expects Advanced Chip Packaging Sales To Reach $100m Or More

Tech

Meta Expects NVIDIA Chips To Begin Shipping Later This Year

Tech

Spotify Paid Royalties Of $9 Billion In 2023. What's Driving Growth?

Tech

SpaceX Spy Satellites: China's Military, State Media Slam The U.S.

Tech

NVIDIA AI Developer Conference Kicks Off With New Chips Introduction

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces A New Online Payment Method

Tech

Micron And Taiwan Semiconductor Move Up The Rankings

Tech

Apple Is In Talks To License Gemini AI For iPhones, According To Reports

Tech

Apple Settles $490 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged iPhone Demand Concealment

Tech

Google Misquoted Exchange Rate Again, Says Malaysia Central Bank

Tech

Telegram’s Services In Spain Are Suspended By The High Court

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Telegram's Services In Spain Are Suspended By The High Court

(CTN News) – The High Court of Spain has ordered Telegram’s services in the country to be suspended after media companies complained that Telegram was allowing users to upload their content without their consent, according to a court source.

Upon a request by several media firms including Atresmedia, EGEDA, Mediaset and Telefonica, Telegram’s use in Spain will be temporarily suspended from Monday as a result of the use of the service being temporarily suspended.

The judge Santiago Pedraz has granted request to suspend the service in Spain while the claims are investigated. In the opinion of the court source, it will be the mobile operators’ responsibility to block the services of Telegram if they wish to do so.

When I reached out to enquire about its services, the company did not immediately respond to my request for comment. At this point in time, the High Court spokesperson has not responded to a request for comment since the request was made.

As per the data gathered by the competition watchdog CNMC, Telegram is ranked fourth among Spanish messaging services in terms of usage. It has been reported that nearly 19% of Spaniards surveyed by CNMC use this service.

During the next year, 2023, the company expects to come to over 700 million monthly active users around the world, which is an increase compared to the previous year.

SEE ALSO:

Elevate Your Email Game with Google Workspace Signature Manager
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies