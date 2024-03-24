Telegram’s Services In Spain Are Suspended By The High Court

(CTN News) – The High Court of Spain has ordered Telegram’s services in the country to be suspended after media companies complained that Telegram was allowing users to upload their content without their consent, according to a court source.

Upon a request by several media firms including Atresmedia, EGEDA, Mediaset and Telefonica, Telegram’s use in Spain will be temporarily suspended from Monday as a result of the use of the service being temporarily suspended.

The judge Santiago Pedraz has granted request to suspend the service in Spain while the claims are investigated. In the opinion of the court source, it will be the mobile operators’ responsibility to block the services of Telegram if they wish to do so.

When I reached out to enquire about its services, the company did not immediately respond to my request for comment. At this point in time, the High Court spokesperson has not responded to a request for comment since the request was made.

As per the data gathered by the competition watchdog CNMC, Telegram is ranked fourth among Spanish messaging services in terms of usage. It has been reported that nearly 19% of Spaniards surveyed by CNMC use this service.

During the next year, 2023, the company expects to come to over 700 million monthly active users around the world, which is an increase compared to the previous year.

