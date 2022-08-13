Update On WhatsApp : Disappearing Messages Are Now Easier To Set Up

(CTN News) – WhatsApp on Friday introduced the ‘Disappearing Messages‘ feature for both new and existing chats.“Setting Disappearing Messages just got easier!” tweeted the Meta-owned instant messaging application.

The Twitter handle for the application also explained that users could choose the duration timer after which they could choose and apply it to whichever chats they wanted.

The messaging application on its website informed users about sending messages that disappear on the app by enabling the feature.

“You can choose to have messages disappear after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days,” WhatsApp shared on its website, adding that the feature can be turned on for multiple existing chats.

And new messages sent in the chat will disappear after the duration you select.

The meta-owned app added a new update

The Meta-owned app added that most selection controls new messages within the chat.

“Messages sent or received before disappearing messages are enabled won’t be affected,” the application’s website stated.

The feature can be enabled by following these steps:

An individual chat can be enabled by either user to have disappearing messages.

Open the WhatsApp chat.

Tap the contact’s name.

Tap Disappearing messages.

If prompted, tap CONTINUE.

Select 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

Select which chats you want to enable.

Tap on the tick mark

Tap DONE.

Published in CTN, August 13th, 2022

