Connect with us

News

Salman Rushdie Was Attacked On Stage In New York During A Lecture
Advertisement

Crime News

Police Allegedly Hunting for Red Bull Heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya

Hollywood News News

Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Her Husband

News

Bangkok Gets 20 New Electric Buses Next Week

Health News

U-M Experts Discuss Monkeypox Symptoms & Spread

News

Laal Singh Chaddha Full HD Download in ibomma & Tamilrockers

Health News

Is Zoonotic Langya Virus Contagious? What Are Its Symptoms?

News

A 6-Year-Old Edmonton Oilers Fan Has Died Of Brain Cancer

News News Asia

TikTok Fishing Video in Thailand Lands Foreigner in Hot Water

News

Beto O'Rourke Drops The F-Bomb On A Heckler During A Campaign Stop In Texas

News

Hong Kong Seizes Heroin Hidden In Thai Boxing Equipment Sent From Thailand

News

Muslim Men Killed In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Are The Primary Suspects

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand Warned Over 3 Days of Heavy Rains

News Regional News

Delivery Truck Crashes into 10 Vehicles During Police Chase

News News Asia

Thailand Gives Deposed President of Sri Lanka Asylum for 90 Days

News World News

Donald Trump Invokes The 5th Amendment And Declines To Answer

News

China’s Long March Rocket Launches New 16 Satellites Into Orbit

Health News

A Newly Identified Langya Virus Infected 35 People In China

News Sports

Is Jason Heyward's Career In Chicago Is Over?

News News Asia

Cambodia to Deport Nigerian Man Who Imported Monkeypox

News

Salman Rushdie Was Attacked On Stage In New York During A Lecture

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

4 hours ago

on

Salman Rushdie Was Attacked On Stage In New York During A Lecture

(CTN News) –  Salman Rushdie, who received death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday morning in New York by a man who rushed to the stage where he was to speak.

 New York State Police said. Rushdie was transported to a local hospital by helicopter with an apparent stab wound to the neck, police said.

A 75-year-old world-renowned author was attending a lecture series at Chautauqua Institution when the incident occurred.

At approximately 11 a.m. ET, a male suspect charged the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer ET

The suspect was immediately taken into custody and Rushdie was transported to a local hospital. Rushdie’s condition at this time is unknown, a police statement said.

The police said the interviewer, who was not named in the release, sustained a minor head injury.

Chautauqua Institution Tweet

But a tweet from the Chautauqua Institution indicated that the other victim is Henry Reese, co-founder of the City of Asylum, a residency program for writers in exile.

“We ask for your prayers for Salman Rushdie and Henry Reese, and patience as we fully focus on coordinating with police officials following a tragic incident at the Amphitheater today,” the institution said.

Rushdie was visiting the institution to discuss with Reese how the United States serves as an asylum for writers in exile, according to the Chautauqua Institution’s event page.

Rushdie has written 14 novels

Rushdie has written 14 novels, including The Satanic Verses, one of his most popular books, which resulted in death threats against the author from Iran’s leader in 1989.

Beyond his work as a writer, Rushdie has long championed the importance of freedom of expression.

He served as the president of PEN America between 2004 and 2006 and then as chairman of the PEN World Voices International Literary Festival for 10 years.

PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel Statement

PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement that the organization was shocked to learn about the attack. Rushdie had emailed her just hours before the attack to help place writers from Ukraine seeking asylum.

“Salman Rushdie has been targeted for his words for decades but has never flinched nor faltered,” Nossel said. “He has devoted tireless energy to assisting others who are vulnerable and menaced.”

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading