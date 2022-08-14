Connect with us

How to Use WhatsApp Web: Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners
WhatsApp Web

(CTN News) – Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging service is one of the world’s most popular online international communication services.

Using WhatsApp Web, you can chat and make video/voice calls with WhatsApp Messenger on iOS and Android.

WhatsApp is available as a system app for Mac and Windows, or as a browser-based service.

In WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop, all messages are synced between your phone and computer, so you can view conversations regardless of where they are initiated.

Here’s how to use WhatsApp’s browser app In iOS 14 and iOS 15, the process and interface are identical. Android 12 also has the same interface as Android 11.

How to use WhatsApp Web for iOS 15

Follow these steps to use WhatsApp on iOS 15.

Step 1: Click on WhatsApp Web’s URL in Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari, or Edge and scan the QR code on the page with the WhatsApp mobile app. If you log out of WhatsApp Web on your computer or phone, WhatsApp Web automatically launches in the browser.

Step 2: Visit the WhatsApp website to link WhatsApp Web to your mobile phone app.

Web.gif

Web.gif

Step 3: Install WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device.

Step 4: Scan the QR code on the site with WhatsApp.

Step 5: Select Settings > WhatsApp Web/Desktop on your iPhone.

Step 6: Scan the QR code with your phone and pair it.

How to use WhatsApp for Android 12

You need to follow these steps after opening the WhatsApp website on your computer for Android 12:

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp web on Android and select the three dots at the upper right of the Chat pane.

Step 2: Click Linked devices, then click Link a device.

Step 3: Touch your phone to the QR code on your computer to pair it.

Step 4: You have now linked your smartphone account to the web version of the app.

Step 5: You can now send and receive messages from your computer’s desktop browser.

WhatsApp Web features

You can view your WhatsApp chat list directly on the web page after scanning the QR code.

The left side of the screen shows your chats by clicking on a contact, as well as your message history if you have saved it.

Located at the top left of the Web page are three icons: Status, New chat, and Menu.

Status displays all status updates posted by your contacts along with the ability to respond from the reply area at the bottom.

On the left side of the page, click New chat to open the contacts list. You can create a new group or start a conversation here.

You can create a new group, edit your profile information, search archived chats, view starred messages, change settings like notifications and chat wallpaper, or log out with the three-dot menu.

Install WhatsApp on your system

Additionally, WhatsApp offers a Windows or Mac desktop client that can be downloaded from the app’s website.

Step 1: Once you’ve downloaded the Windows app (which is basically a replica of the web-based app), follow the instructions.

You can launch WhatsApp on a Mac by dragging the icon to your Applications folder.

Step 2: Both the web browser version and the web app will ask you to scan a QR code when you launch it. WhatsApp keeps you signed in until you manually log out.

