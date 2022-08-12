Connect with us

Health News

U-M Experts Discuss Monkeypox Symptoms & Spread
(CTN News) – A national public health emergency has been declared regarding monkeypox.

A discussion of the disease and its implications is held by two epidemiologists from the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

Infectious disease epidemiologist Joseph Eisenberg studies environmental determinants of infectious disease with a focus on waterborne and vector-borne diseases.

A research scientist with an interest in infectious diseases, cancer, and tobacco control, Andrew Brouwer uses mathematical and statistical modeling to address public health challenges.

Is monkeypox going to be the next pandemic?

Eisenberg: Monkeypox will be the next pandemic. The disease has spread to several countries around the world.

including the United States. The number of cases is rapidly increasing in the United States.

Due to its less infectious nature and specific effects, this is a different type of pandemic than COVID. It’s a pandemic, but it’s not COVID.

What is monkeypox?

The monkeypox virus is related to smallpox.

The disease is primarily spread by nonhuman animals like rodents and primates –

what we call a zoonotic disease – and historically has been endemic to rainforests in central and west Africa.

In the past, monkeypox has been transmitted from animals to humans with some limited spread from person to person.

This new strain, however, has spread more rapidly through close person-to-person contact and is now spreading globally throughout different countries.

There is no clear reason why this strain has spread so widely around the world.

How is monkeypox spread?

Skin-to-skin contact is the most common way to transmit this virus.

Lesions and rashes caused by monkeypox are infectious, as is the fluid from those lesions and rashes.

Also, it can be through droplets, that is, through your mouth or even just by talking.

Viruses can also contaminate objects like fabrics, and can survive there for a period of time, and people can be exposed by touching these objects, but this mode of transmission is rare.

