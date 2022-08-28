Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires Player Count Surges

(CTN News) – Warhammer 3 has put up some impressive Steam numbers since its release, surpassing Warhammer 2’s record.

Recently, Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires was released, a game mode that combines every piece of content from the three games.

A strategy game enthusiast’s dream, a giant sandbox with some of the ugliest toys ever, all beating each other to a bloody pulp.

There’s been a huge resurgence in player numbers since the new game mode came out.

In 2017, Total War: Warhammer 2 reached an initial peak of around 72,000 players on Steam – an impressive feat for a niche strategy game – and its numbers never went below 15,000 throughout its lifespan.

As with any game, there were peaks and troughs, but the quality of the release shows in its fans’ commitment.

Steam player numbers for Total War: Warhammer 3 , on the other hand, have been wildly variable: at launch, the game had 166,754 players – more than double that of its predecessor – but that quickly dropped to less than 8000.

Initially, there was a huge influx of players, and the rapid drop-off may be a sign of strategy fatigue. The player numbers have spiked to nearly 120,000 since the launch of Immortal Empires, the highly anticipated game mode that players have been waiting for since release.

Immortal Empires impressions suggest a decent chance of the new update sustaining such a high player count for a while.

Can I play Immortal Empires with just Warhammer 3.

This Total War: Warhammer 3 starting position guide should help you get started.

If You can use this Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires map guide if you’re already knee-deep in a campaign and need a bit more assistance.

