Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires Player Count Surges
In 2017, Total War: Warhammer 2 reached an initial peak of around 72,000 players on Steam – an impressive feat for a niche strategy game – and its numbers never went below 15,000 throughout its lifespan.
As with any game, there were peaks and troughs, but the quality of the release shows in its fans’ commitment.
Immortal Empires impressions suggest a decent chance of the new update sustaining such a high player count for a while.
Can I play Immortal Empires with just Warhammer 3.
This Total War: Warhammer 3 starting position guide should help you get started.
If You can use this Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires map guide if you’re already knee-deep in a campaign and need a bit more assistance.
