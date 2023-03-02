Take a Look Up! Venus And Jupiter Are Kissing At Night

(CTN News) – After dinner last night, Venus and Jupiter and I walked outside to take care of the chickens. There was literally a gaping hole in my mouth.

There were two dazzlingly bright objects in the sky that were close together. The sight was beautiful and extraordinary.

In a moment of calm, I felt a tingle of joy. Awe is a psychological emotion that can relieve stress and calm nerves. What person does not require such a service?

This evening will be an even more exciting night to experience this awe. Following sunset, I will take my entire family outside to enjoy this warm and lovely feeling of awe. This is due to the fact that Venus and Jupiter, two bright objects, will be even closer than they currently are.

The pair have been getting closer and closer to each other for a little nighttime kiss, according to Jackie Faherty, an astronomer at the American Museum of Natural History.

The planets in space are unlikely to smooch. According to Faherty, the distance between them is 400 million miles. That’s more than four times the distance between us and the sun.

This is a Venus-Jupiter “conjunction” – that’s what astronomers call it. Jupiter and Venus are both orbiting the sun at the same time, explains Faherty. You get a lot of these racetrack passes because the inner planets move faster than the outer planets.

As the orbits pass, they appear to be about .5 degrees apart from earth’s perspective. As a result, the two planets will be separated by the width of a pencil erasure held at arms’ length.

As darkness falls, look west toward the sunset to witness this beautiful event. Sky & Telescope magazine editor Diana Hannikainen says you can’t miss these two bright lights in the sky.

There is no doubt that Venus is brighter and is the rightmost planet, while Jupiter is the leftmost.

During your search, try something new. Imagine the extraordinary beauty of the universe for a moment. These planets are very far away. There is something mysterious about them. You are so small.

The sky is huge, says psychologist Michelle Shiota at Arizona State University. “That’s so much bigger than me. That’s so much bigger than my life and my problems, however real they may be.”

This is the feeling of awe, Shiota says, which can humble and give us perspective. Our sense of calm seems to improve a little bit as a result.”

Don’t miss Thursday night’s event if you can’t make it Venus tonight. It will still seem as if the two planets are moving quite close together as they continue their dance in space. They will soon be at arm’s length again.

What time is the Jupiter Venus conjunction?

around 6:58 pm ET

How to spot the conjunction. The planetary kiss happens approximately once a year and should be easy to spot throughout Wednesday night. Jupiter and Venus conjunction was first visible in the western sky above the horizon around 6:58 pm ET, according to NASA.

