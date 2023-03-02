Connect with us

Launch Of UAE Space Mission On March 2 After February Scratch
(CTN News) – Despite last month’s cancellation, NASA and SpaceX are planning to launch the Arab world’s first long-term space mission on Thursday, after that mission was scrapped last month.

NASA’s Kennedy Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida has announced a new launch date for the rocket that is expected to take off shortly after midnight on March 2 at 12:34 EST.

Crew-6, the next mission of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will be launched using a Falcon 9 rocket and a Dragon from SpaceX.

Among the crew members are Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and Russian astronaut Andrey Fedyaev, as well as NASA’s Warren Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, and they’ll conduct 19 experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS) over a six-month period.

There was a problem with the ignition fluid that caused NASA officials to cancel the launch set for February 27 in order to review an unusual data signature.

As a result of a thorough review of the data and ground system, NASA and SpaceX teams have both determined that a clogged filter on the ground was the cause of the malfunction, NASA said in a statement.

Earlier this week, officials announced that they had replaced the filter … and also verified that the lines were clean and ready for the next launch attempt on Thursday.”

In this mission, SpaceX is using its Dragon and Falcon rocket to transport the crew of the International Station (ISS) as part of their Commercial Crew Program, which was launched in October 2015.

During the year 2017, the UAE launched its astronaut program in an effort to train and prepare a team of Emiratis to undertake various scientific missions in space in the near future.

