Spotify Is Removing legacy Subscribers’ App Store Payment Options

(CTN News) – As of today, Spotify subscribers who have paid for their subscription through Apple’s App Store will no longer be able to use this method to pay for the service.

In the event that users are paying through this mechanism, they will be moved to a free account at the end of their current billing cycle.

A paid plan can then be purchased through the website by the user.

The music streaming company recently began emailing users who are using the App Store as their payment method, Variety reported. Variety is the first to notice the change. In a statement, Spotify confirmed that this move had been made.

The Premium account is attached to a legacy payment method, which we have recently started notifying a small number of users about, as a result of its deprecation, which is being made unavailable to them.

As soon as users are notified by email, they will automatically be moved to a Free account as of their next billing cycle.

Upon logging into their account at Spotify.com,

Users will then be able to upgrade to a Premium account as long as they are logged into their Spotify account.

As a result of these changes, we will be able to continue to offer our subscribers a consistent best-in-class subscription experience whenever they access our service,” said a spokesperson for the company.

On iPhones, the option to subscribe through in-app purchases has been disabled by the company since the beginning of 2016.

It is important to note that, as of 2014, the app store was only offering subscriptions for two years. There was a message on the Spotify app after that stating, “You can’t upgrade to premium in the app, we know, it’s not ideal” on iPhones.

There has been a tiff between Spotify and Apple regarding the latter’s app store fees for years now. As of right now, the Cupertino-based company is presenting its case to European regulators in an attempt to dismiss Spotify’s antitrust claims against them.

This Swedish streaming company has also had similar arguments with Google in regards to fees on in-app purchases made through the Play Store in the past.

In spite of this, the two companies have signed an agreement last year to allow Spotify to experiment with third-party billing methods in the future.

During its first quarter 2023 earnings call, Spotify reported that the company has more than 500 million monthly active users, and it has over 210 million subscribers to its premium service.

