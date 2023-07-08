Finally, Google Wallet Will Be Able To Share Passes With Its Users

(CTN News) – Initially announced in 2022, Google Wallet, or Wallet in some regions, is a cool way to organize your passes, credit cards, and other important documents, replacing Google Pay some areas.

It is expected that one of the upcoming additions to the app will enable customers in Brazil to make payments on Google Wallet using a QR code, which will enable payments on devices without NFC capabilities, similar to how the current Google Pay app in India operates today.

In the near future, the app will be adding yet another useful feature that will let users share passes stored in Google Wallet with their friends and family members.

In my opinion, this seems to be a part of the Google System Update for July 2023. It appears, however, that any mention of pass sharing has been removed from the official documentation detailing the changes that have been made.

However, some digging around by The Verge has revealed that the Google Wallet support page does mention pass sharing towards the end of the document.

According to Google, shares that are shareable will have the familiar Share icon next to them. In the meantime, passes sent this way cannot be unsent, and the people you send them to will be free to forward them to whomever they want.

With this in mind, it is advised that users of Wallet exercise caution when sharing passes with each other on Google Wallet.

The Verge spoke to a spokesperson for Google who confirmed this development, stating that it is working on allowing customers to share select passes.

While this is certainly a welcome addition, Apple’s alternative, Apple Google Wallet, has been able to share passes for quite some time now as well.

Under the July 2023 Google System Updates list, there is also mention of Device Connectivity support for Wear OS, with 9to5Google pointing out that this might mean that Google is referring to the long-awaited ability to sync Bedtime mode and Do Not Disturb on a Pixel Watch and an Android smartphone that is compatible with the OS.

It is also the case that a handful of bug fixes have been made, as well as the ability to find new offers on popular games from the Play Store home screen, in addition to a number of other improvements.

SEE ALSO:

Users With YouTube Premium Can Now Lock Their Screens