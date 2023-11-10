Connect with us

Tech

Setback For Apple In Fight Sgainst $14 Billion EU Tax Order
Advertisement

Tech

Zoom Boomed During The Pandemic, But Now It's Ready For a Radical Revamp

Tech

Your Threads & Posts Will Not Appear On Facebook Or Instagram If You Opt-Out

Tech

Microsoft Appears To Have Closed Its Windows 10 Mobile App Store

Tech

Let Go Of Snapchat's Product Manager, Boost Productivity

Tech

Post-ChatGPT Freelance Writers' Earnings Dropped 5.2% Due To AI

Tech

A Google Gmail Account Will Be Deleted Soon For 'These' Users

Tech

Mastering Web Application Testing: 5 Essential Test Scenarios & Checklists

Tech

How to Minimize Expenses with Gradual Application Modernization

Tech

Tencent Signs A Deal With Meta To Sell VR Headsets In China

Tech

Alibaba's AliExpress And TikTok's Child Protection Are Under Investigation By The EU

Tech

ChatGPT Was Briefly Restricted To Microsoft Employees Due To Security Concerns

Tech

Due To Google's Deal, Netflix Doesn't Allow In-App Payments For Subscriptions

Tech

China Will Get New NVIDIA Chips That Still Meet U.S. Rules, Reports Say

Tech

How To Prevent Identity Theft?

Tech

Mastering the Art of PPC Campaign Optimization: Strategies for Higher ROI

Tech

"Elon Musk's Twitter Account Broke," Says Mezrich Author

Tech

Epic Games Was Offered $147 Million By Google To Launch Fortnite On The Play Store

Tech

US Spotify Premium Users Now Have Access To Spotify's Audiobook Service

Tech

How to Track a Cell Phone Location Without Installing Software on Target Phone

Tech

Setback For Apple In Fight Sgainst $14 Billion EU Tax Order

Published

3 days ago

on

Setback For Apple In Fight Sgainst $14 Billion EU Tax Order

(CTN News) – Apple is facing a potential setback after an EU tribunal ruled it had made legal errors when it sided with the iPhone maker in a tax dispute worth 13 billion euros ($14 billion).

Tax cases against multinational corporations were part of Margrethe Vestager’s crackdown on state aid deals between multinationals and EU countries. In 2014, Apple’s tax burden was artificially reduced to 0.005% by two Irish tax rulings that Apple had benefited from for more than two decades.

According to the General Court of the European Union, regulators had not met the legal standard to prove Apple had benefited unfairly.

Advocate General Giovanni Pitruzzella disagreed, saying CJEU judges should set aside the General Court’s decision and refer the case back to the lower court. According to him, the General Court’s judgment on the ‘tax rulings’ adopted by Ireland should be set aside.

The General Court committed a series of errors in law and failed to assess correctly certain methodological errors that vitiated the tax rulings, the Commission ruled. It is therefore necessary for the General Court to conduct a new assessment, Pitruzzella said.

It follows around four of five of these recommendations, which will be decided by the CJEU in the upcoming months.

In a statement, Ireland reiterated that no state aid had been provided to Apple. In a statement, Michael McGrath explained that this opinion is not part of the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union, but is considered by the Court when it comes to a final ruling.

“Ireland has always maintained that the correct amount of Irish tax was paid to Apple and that Ireland did not provide any state aid to Apple.”

However, Apple still had to hand over the full amount, which Ireland kept in an escrow account while appealing the tax order.

According to the Irish government, even if the government loses the appeal and keeps the money, other EU member states will claim that they are owed some of the back taxes.

The court has been very patient and thoughtful in considering this case. We thank you for your time and consideration. According to a spokesperson for Apple, “The General Court ruled clearly that Apple received no selective advantage nor state aid. We believe that ruling should stand.”

During her time as a tax litigator, she has had a mixed record of success, with judges supporting Stellantis, Amazon, and Starbucks in her tax cases.

To date, her biggest legal victory has been the General Court’s decision to overturn a 700-million-euro Belgian tax scheme for 55 multinational companies in September. EU countries have been forced to scrap such sweetheart deals as a result of her tax crackdown.

In a case dating from 2017, Vestager is investigating Inter IKEA’s Dutch tax arrangement, as well as Nike’s Dutch tax rulings and Huhtamaki’s Luxembourg-granted tax rulings.

SEE ALSO:

‘Meta’ Requires AI-Created, Altered Political Ads To Be Disclosed

Owner Of TikTok ByteDance Wants To Buy Back Staff Shares For $160

35 Million LinkedIn User Records Have Been Compromised By Hackers
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs