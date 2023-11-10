Connect with us

Tech

US Spotify Premium Users Now Have Access To Spotify's Audiobook Service
Advertisement

Tech

Zoom Boomed During The Pandemic, But Now It's Ready For a Radical Revamp

Tech

Your Threads & Posts Will Not Appear On Facebook Or Instagram If You Opt-Out

Tech

Microsoft Appears To Have Closed Its Windows 10 Mobile App Store

Tech

Let Go Of Snapchat's Product Manager, Boost Productivity

Tech

Post-ChatGPT Freelance Writers' Earnings Dropped 5.2% Due To AI

Tech

A Google Gmail Account Will Be Deleted Soon For 'These' Users

Tech

Mastering Web Application Testing: 5 Essential Test Scenarios & Checklists

Tech

How to Minimize Expenses with Gradual Application Modernization

Tech

Tencent Signs A Deal With Meta To Sell VR Headsets In China

Tech

Alibaba's AliExpress And TikTok's Child Protection Are Under Investigation By The EU

Tech

ChatGPT Was Briefly Restricted To Microsoft Employees Due To Security Concerns

Tech

Due To Google's Deal, Netflix Doesn't Allow In-App Payments For Subscriptions

Tech

China Will Get New NVIDIA Chips That Still Meet U.S. Rules, Reports Say

Tech

How To Prevent Identity Theft?

Tech

Mastering the Art of PPC Campaign Optimization: Strategies for Higher ROI

Tech

"Elon Musk's Twitter Account Broke," Says Mezrich Author

Tech

Epic Games Was Offered $147 Million By Google To Launch Fortnite On The Play Store

Tech

Setback For Apple In Fight Sgainst $14 Billion EU Tax Order

Tech

How to Track a Cell Phone Location Without Installing Software on Target Phone

Tech

US Spotify Premium Users Now Have Access To Spotify’s Audiobook Service

Published

3 days ago

on

US Spotify Premium Users Now Have Access To Spotify's Audiobook Service

(CTN News) – This marks the start of a new chapter for listeners as Spotify expands its content offering to audiobooks, thereby diversifying its content assortment in a significant way.

The audiobook service that has been available for UK and Australian Premium subscribers since October 4 is now available for US Premium subscribers as well. The addition of podcasts to Spotify’s already robust music and podcast selection positions Spotify as the premier audio entertainment hub, offering a vast selection of music and podcasts.

As Spotify gauges its users’ engagement and feedback,

It is expected that its audiobook service will evolve and potentially feature more titles and options for listening in the future as more titles are added and as flexibility is added.

There is a possibility that this update may mark the beginning of Spotify’s users experiencing a richer, more varied listening experience, bridging the gap between music, podcasts, and now literary works through this update.

As part of the Audiobook Collection, Spotify offers a selection of over 200,000 titles spanning a range of genres in order to cater to the tastes of a wide range of listeners.

It is estimated that approximately 70% of the collection is made up of popular and bestselling works, which means that subscribers will have access to a wide range of content that is most in demand.

As a member of the Listening Experience Premium, you will receive 15 hours of free audiobook content every month, which is roughly equivalent to two audiobooks of average length.

In case users run out of free listening hours, Spotify offers a 10-hour package for $12.99 in addition to their free listening hours. It should be noted, however, that this benefit is not available to subscribers on the Student plan and is only available to plan managers on the Family and Duo accounts.

The process of listening to audiobooks on as simple as it gets. Audiobooks are available on Spotify in a wide variety of formats. Users will be able to find recommended audiobooks on the app’s Home screen through search, curated recommendations, and the library section.

Using this seamless integration, users can switch between music, podcasts, and now audiobooks, providing a varied listening experience.

With the introduction of Spotify’s free audiobook streaming service, it is a strategic move by the company to enrich its content ecosystem and provide additional value to its Premium subscribers who already pay for the service.

There is no doubt that Spotify is set to become a significant player in the audiobook market in the near future, thanks to its wide variety of titles and user-friendly access.

SEE ALSO:

Setback For Apple In Fight Sgainst $14 Billion EU Tax Order

‘Meta’ Requires AI-Created, Altered Political Ads To Be Disclosed

Owner Of TikTok ByteDance Wants To Buy Back Staff Shares For $160
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs