US Spotify Premium Users Now Have Access To Spotify’s Audiobook Service

(CTN News) – This marks the start of a new chapter for listeners as Spotify expands its content offering to audiobooks, thereby diversifying its content assortment in a significant way.

The audiobook service that has been available for UK and Australian Premium subscribers since October 4 is now available for US Premium subscribers as well. The addition of podcasts to Spotify’s already robust music and podcast selection positions Spotify as the premier audio entertainment hub, offering a vast selection of music and podcasts.

As Spotify gauges its users’ engagement and feedback,

It is expected that its audiobook service will evolve and potentially feature more titles and options for listening in the future as more titles are added and as flexibility is added.

There is a possibility that this update may mark the beginning of Spotify’s users experiencing a richer, more varied listening experience, bridging the gap between music, podcasts, and now literary works through this update.

As part of the Audiobook Collection, Spotify offers a selection of over 200,000 titles spanning a range of genres in order to cater to the tastes of a wide range of listeners.

It is estimated that approximately 70% of the collection is made up of popular and bestselling works, which means that subscribers will have access to a wide range of content that is most in demand.

As a member of the Listening Experience Premium, you will receive 15 hours of free audiobook content every month, which is roughly equivalent to two audiobooks of average length.

In case users run out of free listening hours, Spotify offers a 10-hour package for $12.99 in addition to their free listening hours. It should be noted, however, that this benefit is not available to subscribers on the Student plan and is only available to plan managers on the Family and Duo accounts.

The process of listening to audiobooks on as simple as it gets. Audiobooks are available on Spotify in a wide variety of formats. Users will be able to find recommended audiobooks on the app’s Home screen through search, curated recommendations, and the library section.

Using this seamless integration, users can switch between music, podcasts, and now audiobooks, providing a varied listening experience.

With the introduction of Spotify’s free audiobook streaming service, it is a strategic move by the company to enrich its content ecosystem and provide additional value to its Premium subscribers who already pay for the service.

There is no doubt that Spotify is set to become a significant player in the audiobook market in the near future, thanks to its wide variety of titles and user-friendly access.

