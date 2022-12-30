Review Of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7

(CTN News) – Lenovo Legion series of gaming laptops rivals the power of desktop systems. It was obvious when we tested the Legion 7 Gen 7 and Legion 7i Gen 7, high-end players with AMD and Intel CPUs, respectively.

While the thinner, more affordable Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (starts at $1,279.99; $1,749.99 as tested) isn’t quite as powerful as those notebooks, it packs enough performance to provide a surprisingly portable 16-inch laptop that’s equally at home at a gaming party and in a coffee shop.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14’s editor’s choice honors are not won by the Slim 7, a larger-screened alternative to that system.

Despite its smaller screen size, this 16-inch gaming laptop weighs 4.9 pounds and measures 0.67 by 14.1 by 10.2 inches (HWD).

Anodized aluminum chassis likely accounts for its trim weight, as it feels cool to the touch and doesn’t attract fingerprints as much as I expected.

While thinner and lighter laptops are available, you’ll have a hard time finding one that delivers comparable gaming performance.

Lenovo Legion 230-watt AC adapter, though not small, is slim enough to store separately in a backpack. It’s definitely easier to commute with the Slim 7 than a 17-inch Acer Nitro 5.

Base models of the Legion Slim 7 feature an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and a 1,920-by-1,200-pixel screen, but our review unit sports an eight-core, 3.3GHz Ryzen 9 6900HX chip and a 2,560-by-1,600-pixel IPS panel with AMD FreeSync support.

There is also 16GB of memory, a 1TB NVMe solid-state drive, and AMD’s 8GB Radeon RX 6800S mobile GPU.

Display and design

An array of vents on the underside of the Slim 7 Gen 7 helps keep the system cool during intense gaming. Intake fans are located at each end of the chassis, and exhaust fans are located at the back of the chassis.

Wherever you’re gaming, placing your intake below your laptop is a sure-fire way to collect dust.

Despite its narrow bezel and non-touch display, it still displays movies and games with high clarity.

With the help of a small magnet, you can open the lid above the webcam. Since the panel is slim enough to show noticeable flex, it ensures the lid won’t open accidentally in transit.

Typing on the Lenovo Legion keyboard is remarkably satisfying. Despite the svelte chassis, the keyboard doesn’t feature a true mechanical keyboard, but when pressed, the keys have a distinctive physical response.

With Lenovo Legion Vantage, you can customize the backlighting color, but there is no per-key RGB lighting. You can even change between lighting profiles with a handy macro.

