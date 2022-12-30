Connect with us

Honor Band 7 Gets 14 Days Battery Life
Honor Band 7 Gets 14 Days Battery Life

(CTN News) – In addition to revealing the upcoming 80 GT phone, Honor also announced a second wearable for this year, the Band 7, which is the company’s latest wearable product.

As a successor to last year’s Band 6, the new smart band looks similar to last year’s smart band in terms of specs and design. It lacks any significant improvements over last year’s model.

As with the previous model, the Honor 7 is fitted with the same large 1.47-inch rectangular AMOLED touch display that has been slightly curved and protected by 2.5D curved glass.

As with the previous version, the device comes with a single physical button on the side that you can use to access the menu. This button acts as a back button to return to the last screen.

Honor claims that the wearable is waterproof up to 5 ATM. This means that you will be able to wade into shallow waters with it as well as shower with it.

However, you will not be able to dive or practice surfing with it. In addition to the usual tracking features, it also comes with all the usual tracking features such as all-weather blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and 96 sports modes for tracking your physical activities all in one device.

With typical usage, the battery life of the Honor Band 7 is rated at up to 14 days. With heavy usage, it is rated at up to 10 days. This is the same as that of the Honor Band 6.

This device is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, along with support for low-power Bluetooth, and unfortunately, it does not have built-in GPS, so users will have to keep their phones connected to the device in order for them to be able to track their running routes.

In addition to the fact that it runs on its own operating system, the device is compatible with both Android and iOS. It comes with support for payments, music playback controls, and the ability to be used as a remote control shutter button.

Featuring a silicone strap and three colour ways to choose from, the Band 7 comes with a choice of three colour ways to choose from: cedar green, magic night black, or rose powder.

The Honor Band 7 will be on sale in China on 6 January at a price of CNY249 (RM158), however pre-orders for the device have already opened up at a discount price of CNY199 (RM126). The company has not yet announced when the product will be released on other markets.

Related Topics:
