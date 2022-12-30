Oppo Find N2 Foldable Clamshell Goes To The FCC And Bluetooth SIG

(CTN News) – Oppo Find N2 is the company’s second vertical foldable phone. The device has been made lighter and thinner, and the crease on the screen has been reduced.

This might be one of the main things holding back consumers from buying foldable phones. Which issue keeps foldables out of consumers’ hands? Pricing!

With prices starting at $1,800 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, one has to be an NBA player, a Major League Baseball free agent, a hedge-fund manager, or a crypto bro like Sam Bankman-Fried to afford one.

However, let’s get back to the main topic: the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Find N2 Flip is a clamshell flipper like the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

At the FCC, Oppo Find N2 Flip global variant

According to mysmartprice, the phone recently visited the FCC, also known as the Federal Communications Commission. Its model number, CPH2437, and measurements of 166.2mm (length) by 75.2mm (width) when unfolded match earlier leaks.

In addition to Android 13, Oppo’s ColorOS 13 will be used on the clamshell, according to the FCC.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by a pair of batteries with a combined capacity of 4300mAh. The global variant will be sold in Europe; the U.S. variant is not confirmed.

Amazon might sell the device if it is FCC certified. Oppo phones are available online. In the United States, smartphones must be certified.

With a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, an LTPO-driven refresh rate with a range of 1-120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1600 nits, Oppo’s clamshell foldable is Bluetooth SIG certified.

The front-facing 32MP camera is also hole-punched in the center. This is used for selfies and video chats.

An Oppo Find N2 Flip’s cover screen is relatively large

Under the hood, the Oppo Find N2 Flip will have a powerful MediaTek SoC with the Dimension 9000+ chipset, packing up to 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. Fast charging is possible at 44W for a 4300mAh dual-battery device.

There’s a large display on the cover, measuring 3.26 inches with 382 x 720 resolution. It’s more expansive than Motorola RAZR (2022)’s 2.7-inch cover display. Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch cover screen.

As tempting as it may seem, the price of the phone in China is $860. Although you can buy the Chinese version on eBay for $1,000-$1,800, the U.S. availability of the global version is uncertain.

Currency exchange rates are usually not accurate enough to compute a foreign product’s dollar price. In the first quarter of 2023, Oppo Find N2 Flip could be released globally.

Motorola RAZR and Huawei P50 Pocket are also competing overseas with the Find N2 Flip. During the first half of this year, Samsung’s two foldable phones captured 62% of the market. Both Huawei and Oppo trailed Sammy by a wide margin.

