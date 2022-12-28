POCO C50 To Launch In India On January 3

(CTN News) – On January 3rd, POCO C50 will be launched in India for the first time.

As of right now, the launch date has not been officially confirmed by the company.

The POCO C50 will be the third phone in the POCO C-series after the POCO C3 and the POCO C31.

According to industry sources, the POCO C50 will be launched in India on January 3rd, according to 91mobiles. As we all know, this is the third phone in the POCO C series that will be launched in the Indian market.

The POCO C31 was introduced in September 2021, and the POCO C3 was released in October 2020. The POCO C50 is likely to succeed the POCO C40, which was unveiled globally in August last year with a 6.71-inch display, a 6,000mAh battery, and an octa-core processor.

Since the POCO C50 belongs to the brand’s entry-level series, its price in India should fall within the range of the brand’s budget lineup.

As you may recall, the POCO C31 was launched with a price tag of Rs 8,499 when it was first released.

In an earlier announcement, POCO had said that the POCO C50 would be launched in India in the month of November.

There was a delay in the phone’s launch due to a number of unknown reasons, but the phone was later released. There has been a change in the launch date of the app, according to our sources, which is January 3rd. Our expectation is that POCO will confirm this officially as soon as possible.

At the moment, not much is known about the design and specifications of the POCO C50 device.

It is expected that the device will feature a waterdrop display and plastic body since it is a budget smartphone.

There should also be some pretty basic hardware at the core of the device, including a HD+ display and a processor from MediaTek or Qualcomm that is entry level.

I would like to point out that the POCO C31, as you probably know, comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

In addition to a 13MP triple rear camera and a rear fingerprint sensor, the handset is also equipped with a 13MP front-facing camera.

In addition to the 5,000mAh battery found under the hood, the phone also comes with 4GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. It is expected that the POCO C50 will come with a number of improvements over the POCO C31.

