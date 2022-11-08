Gmail Package Tracking Feature Announced by Google

(CTN NEWS) – Gmail is getting a new package tracking feature just in time for the holidays. You’ll see package delivery information when you open your Gmail inbox.

Tracking packages in Gmail

The Gmail package tracking feature lets you check the status of a package right when you open your inbox. Now you don’t have to hunt for a confirmation email, click on a tracking link, or wait for a webpage to appear.

With Gmail package tracking, you’ll see information about your package delivery status as soon as you open your inbox. A new Gmail feature lets you see the delivery status before opening an email message.

You may find this updated Gmail feature extremely useful if you do a lot of shopping online.

Gmail Package Tracking: How It Works

Gmail package tracking will be available in a few weeks to those who opt-in. Once you opt-in to Gmail package tracking (more on that below), you’ll be able to see the delivery status of your packages much more easily.

Gmail will show you the current delivery status for orders with tracking numbers. Delivery status can be viewed without having to open the email message.

The summary card will appear at the top of each email, notifying you of the current delivery status.

It is important to note that Gmail package tracking only works with purchases that have order numbers included in their email messages

Tracking packages in Gmail: opting in and out

You must opt into Gmail package tracking if you like the idea. Your inbox won’t automatically display Gmail package tracking. Gmail package tracking must be enabled in Settings.

Go to Gmail Settings to opt-in or out of package tracking. You will find Gmail Settings under the gear icon in the Gmail app or on the web. Choose Allow to turn on Gmail package tracking or Not now to turn it off.



Gmail package tracking isn’t a mandatory feature. Gmail package tracking can be turned on or off. Once you’ve tried Gmail package tracking, what if you don’t like it? It is easy to turn off package tracking in Gmail settings.

It is easy to turn on or off package tracking in Gmail Settings again if you change your mind.

Availability

The feature will be available in the coming weeks, so you don’t have access yet if you don’t see it in Gmail Settings.

In its announcement, Google says, “package tracking is available on most major U.S shipping carriers.” Google wouldn’t whether other regions will receive package tracking in the future.

