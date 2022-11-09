Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra: Which should you choose?

(CTN NEWS) – Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra have some important differences. On the other hand, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra is unlike any smartwatch we’ve seen from Apple before – it’s the largest and longest-lasting Apple Watch ever made.

At the Apple Event on September 7, both devices were announced and are now available for pre-order. You might wonder how these two devices compare.

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra differ in design, features, battery life, and price when compared side-by-side.

One group of potential customers might be better suited to the Apple Watch Series 8, while another would be better suited to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Here’s how an Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra comparison stacks up based on our first impressions.

Despite their differences, these two smartwatches might be the best of the year.

Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra: Specs Compared

Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra Starting price $399 $799 Cellular Optional ($100 premium) Yes Materials Aluminum, stainless steel Titanium Sizes 41mm, 45mm 49mm Always On Display Yes (1000 nits) Yes (2000 nits) Water resistance 50 meters 100 meters Health sensors Temperature sensing, ECG, heart rate, blood oxygen Temperature sensing, ECG, heart rate, blood oxygen Safety features Emergency SOS, fall detection, crash detection, compass backtrack Emergency SOS, fall detection, crash detection, compass backtrack, 86 decibel siren

Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra: Price

Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch Ultra differ primarily in price. As with many Apple Watch flagships, the Series 8 starts at $399. For the 41mm and 45mm sizes, there is a $100 premium for cellular connectivity.

There is only one configuration of the Apple Watch Ultra with cellular support, which costs $799.

However, we should note that Stainless Steel, Titanium or Edition models of the Apple Watch have been as expensive (or more expensive).

Our guide to Apple Watch 8 pre-orders can be found here. Apple Watch Series 8 is available starting September 16, and Apple Watch Ultra starts September 23. You can pre-order both watches now.

Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra: Design

Based on the design, these watches are indistinguishable from one another. Apple Watch Ultra delivers a new look for Apple’s smartwatch lineup, unlike Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch 7, which are almost identical.

It is designed for adventures across all terrains and is pitched as ready for anything.

In particular, the Apple Watch Ultra has a titanium 49mm case, making it the largest Apple Watch to date.

Apple Watch Series 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes (both in aluminum and stainless steel), with the Apple Watch Ultra making the 45mm Series 8 look smaller side-by-side.

In addition to its flat display, the Series 8 can also have a curve on its screen.

The Apple Watch Series 8 features the expected digital crown and side button on the right side of the chassis.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra has a larger digital crown with more pronounced grooves in a protruding extension with the regular side button.

A visible speaker grille and an action button on the left side can launch an assigned feature.

The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra can both be customized with the best Apple Watch bands, but the Ultra comes with a unique collection of sports-specific straps.

Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra: Features

Starting with the same between Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch Ultra.

Besides running watchOS 9, both watches feature the new skin temperature sensor, crash detection emergency function, a familiar set of communication options, support for the best Apple Watch apps, and fitness tracking capabilities.

In essence; they are similar devices.

A redesigned compass app on both watches lets you save waypoints and retrace your steps.

If you look at what’s different, you’ll find only the Apple Watch Ultra has the latest GPS protocol (L5), which promises the most precise location data of any Apple Watch.

There is also a new siren app on the Apple Watch Ultra, which uses the speaker we mentioned in the design section to ring an 86-decibel alarm.

As far as 180 meters away, it is audible. In an emergency, this siren gives you added peace of mind even if you know how to use your Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Ultra also has a Depth app. The device is waterproof up to 100 meters, or twice the depth of the Apple Watch Series. 8.

Huish Outdoors is working with Apple to turn the Apple Watch Ultra into an on-wrist diving computer. The Apple Watch Ultra is a bit niche, but some of the best Garmin diving watches have an audience, so we imagine it will too.

Still, the Apple Watch Ultra seems to have the best features for outdoor enthusiasts. The special software features cover hiking, mountain climbing, trail running, and water sports.

Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra: Battery life

Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra battery life could be a deciding factor for outdoor sports enthusiasts and everyday users.

With normal use, the Apple Watch Ultra lasts 36 hours, double the 18-hour estimate of the Apple Watch Series 8. That’s more than two days of stamina, something we’ve wanted from the Apple Watch for years.

By disabling battery-draining features like the Always On Display and automatic workout-tracking, the Apple Watch Series 8 lasts up to 36 hours, and the Apple Watch Ultra lasts up to 60 hours.

Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra: Outlook

There is no doubt that the Apple Watch Ultra is a more interesting smartwatch than the Apple Watch 8. Therefore, the Apple Watch 8 will be the better smartwatch for most people.

For those who can justify spending $300 for twice the battery life and a larger screen, the Apple Watch Ultra is a great choice.

