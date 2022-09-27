Anti-Covid-19 Nasal Spray to Be Released in Thailand

Researchers at Chulalongkorn University in Thailand have developed an Anti-Covid Nasal Spray to help lower the Coronavirus risk.

According to the Bangkok Post, the spray will be sold under the brand name “VAILL CITITRAP Anti-Cov Nasal Spray.” It is made by Hibiocy, a large cosmetics company, Rojukiss International division.

A group made the spray of doctors and researchers from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine. Rojukiss CEO Worawarn Chaikamnerd said that the spray is a true Thai invention for Thai people.

The spray is meant to coat the user’s nasal cavities with a layer of hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, which creates a physical barrier against the virus. It can be used up to three times daily, every six hours.

She said you could get more information by adding @Covitrap to your Line account, on Facebook, or from pharmacists at Government Pharmaceutical Organization drugstores and clinics.

The director of the Health System Research Institute (HSRI), Nopporn Chuenklin, praised the patented product and said it was a great Thai invention.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Public Health Ministry believes the country is almost back to pre-Covid-19 and has appropriate health resources to handle future cases. Outbreaks are expected to be in the form of tiny and seasonal waves comparable to influenza.

“The situation with Covid-19 in Thailand and the rest of the world is nearly back to normal. There are a negligible number of new cases and deaths. Overall, the situation is secure, “Anutin Charnvirakul, minister of public health, stated Monday.

“More than 92% of persons [in Thailand] have generated antibodies from the 143.16 million vaccination doses administered while others have antibodies from their infection. In September, the number of illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths decreased, and new cases exhibited moderate symptoms, “he stated.

Effective this Saturday, Mr. Anutin has approved the reclassification of Covid-19 as a communicable disease under monitoring instead of a hazardous one.

He added that Covid-19 control measures would be further relaxed beginning on Saturday to facilitate the resumption of business and social activities.

The Public Health Ministry will use its provincial and national resources to deal with Covid-19 cases following the law on communicable diseases.

“Since reopening, Thailand has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. There are between 50,000 and 60,000 visitors each day, or somewhat more than 1 million visitors every month.

This will be significantly higher in the last quarter of this year,” Mr. Anutin said.

Dr. Sura Wisetsak, health deputy permanent secretary, said the ministry has appropriate medical resources to manage Covid-19 instances.

It possessed more than 400,000 medical personnel, around 900 hospitals, approximately 9,000 sub-district-level clinics, and 73,000 hospital beds for Covid-19 cases, of which just 6% were occupied.

The ministry had a supply of favipiravir for 3.1 months, Molnupiravir for 4.5 months, and Remdesivir for 0.5 months. Dr. Sura stated that it might acquire additional of these treatments as needed.

Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, stated the number of Covid-19 patients in home isolation reduced from 143,827 in the 28th week of this year to 81,258 in the 38th week.

In the future, he said that Covid-19 would spread in short, seasonal waves akin to influenza, and the fatality rate would be approximately 0.01%.