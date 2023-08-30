Microsoft Has Made Passing Certification Exams Easier

(CTN News) – As part of the new approach to some of Microsoft’s certification exams, the company is now allowing candidates to access its learning portal during the examination, making the exam an open book experience.

It has been reported that some of Microsoft’s exams have been updated as a result of Liberty Munson’s work as the director of psychometrics for their Worldwide Learning organization. As a result of this update, individuals are able to use Microsoft Learn as a reference resource while completing their exams.

A plethora of resources are available on the Microsoft Learn website, including product documentation, tutorials, code snippets, and many other types of technical information.

It is likely that candidates will be able to access a significant portion of this content during their exams, while a technical Q&A service will remain hidden from them.

It is the responsibility of candidates who wish to take exams for Microsoft role-based certifications, such as Azure Administrator, Developer, Solutions Architect, and DevOps Engineer, to participate in open book examinations.

The examinations cover positions such as Azure Administrator, Developer, Solutions Architect, and DevOps Engineer, as well as Modern Desktop Administrator and Enterprise Administrator for Microsoft 365.

Candidates taking exams at various levels of competency, such as the Associate, Expert and Specialty exams, will have access to the Learn portal in order to prepare for the exams.

It is anticipated that all role-based and specialty exams will be available through this resource in all languages by mid-September 2023, and the full implementation of this resource will be completed by the end of the year.

During an exam, the timer will not be paused while candidates consult the educational resources on Learn, and the examination process itself will not be altered, except that candidates will be able to open a separate window if they wish to access the portal while taking an exam.

This is to ensure that candidates are not able to access any external search engines, GitHub repositories, or any other online resource while granted access to Learn via the web. Microsoft has taken several precautions to ensure this does not happen.

